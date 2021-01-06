Caribbean Cooking: New Year, New You!

Stick to those “eat healthy” resolutions with these simple, quick, and easy to prepare recipes!

Have a steak with a difference! Crispy Roasted Cabbage Steaks. The cabbage steak can accompany more vegetables like, or any meat or poultry dishes.

ROASTED CRISPY CABBAGE STEAKS

Preparation time: 10 minutes. Cooking time: 30 minutes. Serves: 4

Small whole green cabbage

Olive Oil

Sea Salt

Freshly ground black pepper

Fresh garlic, minced

Chopped pecans or walnuts

Freshly grated Parmesan

Chopped fresh herbs of your choice, parsley etc.

Freshly squeezed lemon juice

Preheat oven to 400ºF. Remove any dark, loose leaves of the cabbage. Start by cutting off the root (bottom) end of the cabbage head and place the flattened end onto your cutting board. Cut the cabbage head from top to bottom, making ¾- to 1-inch thick slices. I like to cut first in the center and work my way out.

Mix oil, salt, pepper and garlic in a small bowl; mix well. Place cabbage steaks in a single row on a flat baking tray. (If you have more slices than fit on your baking sheet without touching, divide them between two baking sheets). Brush generously. Using a big spatula, lift intact and turn over, brush generously again with garlic oil mixture. Roast for 25 to 30 minutes until tender and caramelized, browned, and crispy.

While the cabbage bakes, toast the pecans, until fragrant; toss during cooking. DO NOT WALK AWAY during the last few minutes of toasting.

Sprinkle the roasted cabbage with Parmesan and fresh herbs. Squeeze fresh lemon juice over the top, then finish with the chopped pecans. Serve hot.

HINT: The best part of the cabbage is the super crispy dark edges

TO STORE: Place leftover cabbage steaks in an airtight storage container in the refrigerator for up to 1 week.

TO REHEAT: Reheat steaks in the oven at 350ºF for about 4 minutes on a piece of aluminum foil that’s lightly coated with nonstick spray.

TO FREEZE: Cabbage steaks can be frozen in an airtight freezer-safe storage container for up to 3 months. The texture of the cabbage may change a little, but they will still be tasty!

GREEN DETOX SMOOTHIE

Preparation time: 10 minutes. Serves: 2

1 cup unsweetened coconut milk or almond milk

1 cup filtered water

1 cup baby spinach

1 cup baby kale

1 rib celery, chopped

1/2 green apple, chopped

1/2 cup frozen sliced banana

1 Tbsp. grated fresh ginger or 1 tsp. dry

1 Tbsp. grated turmeric or 1 tsp. dry

1 Tbsp. chia seeds

1 Tbsp. hemp hearts

1 Tbsp. honey or monk fruit powder, to taste

In a blender pour milk, water, and then add all other ingredients; blend until smooth.

NOTE: Each serving is about 13 grams of protein

SHRIMP SCAMPI? NO SHRIMP ZUCCHINI

Preparation time: 10 minutes. Cooking time :5 minutes. Serves: 4

2 Tbsp. unsalted butter

2 Tbsp. olive oil

1 lb. medium size shrimp, peeled and deveined

1 shallot, minced

6 cloves garlic, minced

¼ tsp. red flakes, to taste

Kosher and freshly ground black pepper, taste

¼ cup vegetable stock

2 Tbsp. freshly squeezed lemon juice

1 tsp. lemon zest

1-1/2 lbs. (4 medium sized) zucchini, spiralized

3 Tbsp. freshly grated Parmesan, optional

In a large skillet, combine butter and olive oil, over medium heat. Add shallot, garlic, and red pepper flakes; season with salt and pepper to taste. Stir in vegetable stock, lemon juice, and lemon zest. Bring to a simmer; stir in zucchini noodles, cook a couple of minutes then add shrimp. Cook stirring occasionally, until zucchini noodles heated through and shrimp turns pink, and about three minutes. To serve: Place shrimp zucchini mixture on warm plates garnished with Parmesan (if desired)

NOTE: Sometimes I like to mx in pesto sauce