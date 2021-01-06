Viking Explorer Rally Ready to Cast Off En Route to Grenada

The Vikings are coming! Some 8 boats, with 30 crew hailing from Sweden, Norway, Germany, New Zealand, Australia, Argentina and Canada will cast off from the Canary Islands this month en route to the Camper & Nicholsons Port Louis Marina in Grenada in the 4th edition of the Viking Explorers Rally. Some boats will make a stop in Mindelo, Cape Verde, while others will sail the 2800 miles direct to the Spice island.

“What makes this rally special is its makeup of a small exclusive fleet. This increases camaraderie, safety and service, and establishes a nice family atmosphere of fellow sailors where everybody helps each other,” says Carlota Texeira Saavedra, the fiancé of co-organizer Oliver Solanas Heinrichs and fellow co-organizer and rally founder, Swedish boating journalist Mike Westin. “All the fleet is tightly connected both together and with the team ashore. Our seminars are very ‘family-like’ with questions and answer sessions, where we all can learn from each other.’

Viking Explorers will be welcomed on arrival by the Grenada Tourism Authority, CN Port Louis Marina and Westerhall Estate Rum, the official arrival hosts. After a Welcome Party and Prize Giving sailors will explore Grenada and other Caribbean islands. Rally participants will follow prescribed COVID-19 protocols, departing the Canary Islands with a negative PCR test and self-isolation 7 days before departure. www.vikingexplorersrally.com