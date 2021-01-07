BVI’s Scrub Island Resort, Spa & Marina Reopens

They’re open! The AAA Four Diamond Scrub Island Resort, Spa & Marina opened to visitors on December 1, like the rest of the British Virgin Islands following a months-long closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to a variety of accommodations and amenities ashore, the resort has a 55-slip marina with five of these for yachts up to 170 feet.

“Visitors who dock at the Scrub Island Marina can enjoy restaurant privileges, as well as access to the on-site boutique with high-end resort wear and accessories, sundries shop with grab & go options, and full-service provisions store with gourmet foods, fresh produce, meats, seafood, beer, wine, spirits and more,” says Michael Schoonewater, general manager.

All guests and Scrub Island team members are required to follow new health and safety measures and protocols as outlined by the B.V.I. government. www.scrubisland.com/bvi-arrival-protocols/