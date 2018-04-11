Be My Caribbean Love

Share

Dolphin View Gardens reflects the free spirit of owners Tony and Martha Watkins Gilkes. Behind the white picket fence there is a forest of palms, with large wrought iron arches covered in yellow Mandeville and other exotic vines; orchids are everywhere. Martha is a professional horticulturist and passionate about gardening, cooking, and entertaining. I was invited to stay with these wonderful friends at Half Moon Bay, Antigua after the Charter Yacht Show.

“Food brings people together and makes one happy!” says Martha. “I have always strived to give my guests a good meal and then the world is at peace. My dining table is also my canvas to create something beautiful. I adore entertaining and making each guest feel as special as I possibly can.” Lucky me! Happy Valentine’s Day!

MANGO AND BLUEBERRY OATMEAL MUESLI

Prep time: 5 minutes. Soaking time: 1 hour or overnight. Serves: 2

2 cups old fashioned rolled oats

1 cup unsweetened apple juice

Juice of 1 lemon

1 cup coarsely grated apple

½ cup fat-free plain yogurt (or probiotic)

1/3 cup cut-up fresh mango or thawed frozen mango

¼ cup fresh or frozen blueberries

Put the oats, apple juice, and lemon juice in a bowl and soak for at least 1 hour or as long as overnight. Add the grated apple and yogurt and top with the mango and blueberries. Hint: Blueberries add great flavor and antioxidants to a morning staple.

SPINACH, BROCCOLI OMELET WITH CAJUN SEASONING

Prep time: 5 minutes. Cooking time: 3 minutes. Serves: 2

5 free range eggs

‘Slap Ya Mama’ seasoning or Cajun, to taste

Broccoli, chopped and steamed

Spinach, lightly steamed

Shredded fresh Parmesan

Micro Greens

Garnish: Chopped fresh fruit

Whisk up 5 eggs with a little water and seasoning. Heat oil in omelet pan; pour in eggs. Add broccoli and spinach. Fold over or flip omelet. Sprinkle Parmesan on top with some micro greens. Serve hot on a warmed plate. Garnish! Note: If naughty add a few strips of cooked bacon!

WATERMELON, RADISH, AND ARUGULA SALAD

Prep time: 15 minutes. Serves: 4

4 cups bite-sized seedless watermelon chunks

1 bunch radishes, thinly sliced

1 cup thinly sliced red onion (cut in half to make half-moon shapes)

2 cups baby arugula

1 small bunch mint leaves, torn in pieces

2 tbsp balsamic vinegar

Sea Salt

Freshly ground black pepper, to taste

1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

¼ cup crumbled feta cheese

In a large bowl, toss the watermelon with radishes, onion, arugula, mint and vinegar. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Drizzle over the olive oil and top with the feta cheese. Note: This salad can be served with any protein you choose.

ANTIPASTO VALENTINE’S DAY CHEESEBALL

Prep time: 15 minutes. Serves: Many

Cream cheese base:

4 cups cream cheese, softened

1/2 cup sun-dried tomatoes, chopped

1/2 cup red bell peppers, diced

1/4 cup dill pickles, finely diced

1/4 cup chives, chopped

1/4 cup parsley, chopped

1 tbsp onion powder

2 tsp garlic powder

Salt and pepper, to taste

Decorations:

1-3/4 cups pitted mixed olives (I use a variety of black, green and Kalamata olives) — dried with paper towel

1/2 cup sun-dried tomatoes, chopped (dried with paper towel)

Rosemary leaves/sprigs to decorate

In a bowl combine all the ingredients for the Cream Cheese Base and mix until well combined. Scoop mixture onto your serving dish. Wash hands thoroughly then mold the cream cheese into a heart shape. Decorate with olives, sun-dried tomatoes and rosemary leaves/sprigs, lightly pressing each element into the cream cheese. Brush with a little of the sun dried tomato oil from the jar (adds a little more flavor)! Serve with crackers of your choice, salami and prosciutto rolled slices! Note: This Cream Cheese Base can be made into any shape for any occasion. Have fun, be creative!

Capt. Jan Robinson’s Ship to Shore Cookbook Collection is available at your local marine or bookstore. Visit www.shiptoshoreINC.com email [email protected]

