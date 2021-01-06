Sea Hawk Paints Recognizes Budget Marine

Budget Marine, the St. Maarten-headquartered chandlery with 13 locations throughout the Caribbean, has been in business 40-plus years and in that time has worked with many suppliers. One of the stalwarts is Clearwater, FL-based Sea Hawk Paints, which in 2020 presented Budget Marine founder, Robbie Ferron, with an appreciation plaque for 25 years of sales, service and support.

“Over the years we have seen suppliers come and go, but we have also had our fair share of suppliers that have been with us for the long haul,” says Thierry Vigneron, the Budget Marine Group’s marketing manager. “Roughly 25 years ago, our founder Robbie Ferron, started a very special relationship with a company called New Nautical Coatings, more popularly known as Sea Hawk Paints. Fast forward 25 years, and it’s safe to say you cannot venture into any yard or marina in the Caribbean without the product ‘Sea Hawk Paints’ being mentioned or walk into any chandlery in the region and not be drawn to their attractive marketing and the effort placed in getting the right product to the right customer.”

Vigneron adds that the hard work and dedication that has been ‘put in’ by ‘Sea Hawk Paints’ has not only benefited Budget Marine, the leading Chandlery in the Caribbean, but also the entire region. budgetmarine.com, www.seahawkpaints.com