Budget Marine Celebrates 30th Anniversary of Jolly Harbour Store

Jolly Harbor was 40 minutes away from Antigua’s yachting hub back in 1993. However, the site made Budget Marine history as the locale of the first store outside of the company’s founding in St. Maarten. On January 11, the Jolly Harbour chandlery, located adjacent to the Jolly Harbour Marina & Boatyard, celebrated its 30th anniversary.

“Jolly Harbour has grown consistently and with a market of more moderate-sized boats, compared to the superyachts in English Harbour,” says Robbie Ferron, founder of Budget Marine, which now has 12 stores on 9 islands including stores in English Harbour and North Sound Antigua. “The Jolly Harbour yacht activity remains solid and consistent and was the basis of our growth.”

Ferron adds, “Changes in our product line are more related to changing fashions and technologies and less to the Antigua market. What has changed in Antigua is a more organized and manageable and predictable importing procedure so that we can manage our stock. Also, the rules for importing on demand have been clarified and have become increasingly transparent and usable. This together with the continued all-around growth of interest in Antigua, particularly due to the many events that have been attracted to the destination, has fueled a very healthy sector to develop.

The Budget Marine Jolly Harbour celebrations included gifts to loyal customers who attended a party at the store. Additionally, and in honor of this diamond anniversary, the store also supported the Budget Marine High Tide regatta in December at the Antigua Yacht Club, and significantly contributed to Antigua’s Island Girls team competing in the Pacific 2023 Challenge, a nearly 3,000-mile row from California to Hawaii. budgetmarine.com

