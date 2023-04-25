-->
Friday, April 28, 2023
Grenada

Grenada Named 2023 ‘Yachting Destination of the Year’ in Caribbean Travel Awards

Carol_Bareuther
By Carol_Bareuther
Camper and Nicholsons Port Louis Marina Grenada. Courtesy CN
Camper and Nicholsons Port Louis Marina Grenada. Courtesy CN
Celebrated for years for its spice production, the Southern Caribbean island of Grenada now has a new claim to fame: ‘Yachting Destination of the Year’ for 2023. Caribbean Journal (CJ), the world’s largest website covering the region’s travel and trade news, awarded the island this honor. Reasons include the outstanding facilities of Camper & Nicholson’s Port Louis Marina and charter bases like The Moorings here too. Plus, CJ notes that the tri-island nature of Grenada, along with its offshore island of Carriacou and Petite Martinique, plus its proximity to the Grenadines make it a perfect hub to explore by sea. Even before this award was announced, organizers of Grenada Sailing Week capitalized on this theme by incorporating courses between Grenada and Carriacou in the 2022 and 2023 regatta. Noteworthy too is that in recent years Grenada has become the finish for the ARC+ Rally in the fall, the RORC Transatlantic Race in January, and Viking Explorers Transatlantic Rally in January and February. www.puregrenada.com

Carol_Bareuther
Carol_Bareuther
Carol M. Bareuther, RD, is a St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands based marine writer and registered dietitian.
