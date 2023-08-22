Grenada Awarded ‘Yachting Destination of the Year’ for 2023

Grenada’s Yachting Triumph: Celebrating its recognition as the ‘Yachting Destination of the Year’ for 2023 by Caribbean Journal.

Celebrating its recognition as the ‘Yachting Destination of the Year’ for 2023 by Caribbean Journal. Marine Hub Excellence: Camper Nicholson’s Port Louis Marina, the epicenter of the island’s yachting acclaim.

Camper Nicholson’s Port Louis Marina, the epicenter of the island’s yachting acclaim. Unveiling Nautical Excellence: A closer look at the array of impressive events and notable superyacht visits that made Grenada shine.

Grenada was named ‘Yachting Destination of the Year’ for 2023 by Caribbean Journal (CJ), the world’s largest website covering the region’s travel and trade news. A big reason why is that several nautical events that hosted during the season at Camper Nicholson’s Port Louis Marina in St. Georges. These included the ARC+ (Atlantic Rally for Cruisers), RORC Transatlantic Race, Viking Explorers Rally, the Globe 40 Round the World Race, The Oyster World Rally, and Grenada Sailing Week. What’s more, several superyachts enjoyed a season from Port Louis Marina, with many notable charter yachts such as the 206-foot Feadship, Lady Britt; 257-foot motor yacht, Eminence; and 304-foot sailing yacht, EOS, also visiting the marina with guests onboard too.

Photos by Arthur Daniel

“We have seen a huge increase in berth bookings including annual, seasonal, cruisers, catamarans, and superyacht inquiries. It has been a fantastic season, and great to see the marina so full,” says Zara Tremlett, CMM, marina manager.

Now the season is calming down, and the global yachting focus moves to the Mediterranean, Tremlett adds that the team at Port Louis Marina is looking forward to taking great care of its annual yachts berthed at the marina. Updating some of the property’s facilities is also on the to-do list, as is growing as a marina with some landside developments happening and set to be finished later this year.

Photos by Arthur Daniel

Looking ahead, the arrival of the highly anticipated ARC+ yachts will arrive in December, followed by the 10th Anniversary of the RORC Transat, hotly chased by the Pure Grenada Sailing Week 2024 and the Viking Explorers Rally thereafter. The World ARC will return to finish the season in March 2024. cnmarinas.com/marinas/port-louis-marina