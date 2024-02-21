-->
Sunday, February 25, 2024
Grenada’s Underwater Sculpture Park Gets a Colorful Makeover with 31 New Figures!

Carol_Bareuther
By Carol_Bareuther
Colorful underwater sculptures by Jason deCaires Taylor and Troy Lewis for Grenada's Molinière Underwater Sculpture Park
These vibrant figures are about to make a splash! Get ready for Grenada's "Coral Carnival" underwater. Courtesy Grenada Tourism Authority
Dive in! Visitors to Grenada will soon be able to see 31 new sculptures in the Molinière Underwater Sculpture Park. The unveiling of the figures by the Grenada Tourism Authority in August is part of an upgrade initiative for the park, the world’s first of its kind, which celebrates artistic expression and cultural richness by embracing the preservation of marine life.

Renowned artist Jason deCaires Taylor, who created the first sculptures for the park in 2006, contributed another twenty-five in a collection titled ‘The Coral Carnival’. “The collection is steeply connected to the island’s unique culture and heritage, which includes sculpted pieces of the Jab Jab, Vieux Corps, Pretty Mas, Shortknee, and Wild Indian. What makes this installation especially unique is the painting of the sculptures that reflects the vibrancy of Spicemas, which is a first for me in this terrain,” says Taylor.

Ten Top Caribbean Marine Parks to Visit

Additionally, Taylor created two replacement sculptures, ‘The Lost Correspondent’ and ‘The Unstill Life,’ for the submerged gallery.

Artist, Troy Lewis, added a touch of local ingenuity by creating four mesmerizing sculptures – La Diablesse, Mama Glo, Bélé Dancer, and Leatherback Turtle.

Landlubbers can see the sculptures on display at Prickly Bay Marina until October 2023, after which they will be immersed underwater. www.puregrenada.com

Grenada Underwater Sculptures in Marine Protected Area

