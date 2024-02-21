Land or Water? Flitescooter Takes E-Foiling to New Heights (and Makes it Easy!)

- Advertisement -

It’s a bird, it’s a plane, no, it’s Fliteboard’s newest water toy – the Flitescooter. The Australian-based electric hydrofoil brand and creator of Fliteboard brought this new toy to market in May. The addition of removable handlebars and new technologies dramatically increases the ease of learning and riding a Flitescooter. It’s perfect for beginners with no watersports experience, families, and those looking for a more leisurely way to fly, with a more relaxed forward-facing riding position, mimicking that of a scooter or bike. What’s more, Flitescooter uniquely allows riders to eFoil without entering the water. This creates an elegant alternative for traveling from boat to dock to restaurant. Talk about making an entrance! Just step on and go. For riders looking to develop their skills, the removable handlebars enable the Flitescooter to be easily converted into a conventional Fliteboard for surf-style riding.

“We are thrilled to offer riders a new way to fly with the global launch of Flitescooter. Since I developed the first Fliteboard prototype back in 2018, I have been working on ways to encourage my wife to join me on the water. Flitescooter is the solution. It’s so easy and forgiving to learn, yet offers similar thrills to Fliteboarding,” says David Trewern, chief executive officer, founder, and product architect.

In September, the Mettawa, IL-headquartered Brunswick Corporation acquired Fliteboard. Fliteboard will operate as a business within Mercury Marine.

“Fliteboard’s exceptional brand appeal and its advanced eFoiling technology align with our ACES (Autonomy/Assistance, Connectivity, Electrification, and Shared Access) strategy, and we are excited to bring the Fliteboard team into the Brunswick family, says Dave Foulkes, the Brunswick Corporation’s chief executive officer. “Fliteboard will allow us to engage with a new wave of customers who will also have the ability to enjoy the entire portfolio of Brunswick products and services over time.” global.fliteboard.com, www.brunswick.com