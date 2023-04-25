Puerto Rico’s Isleta Marina and Blue Coast Boat Park Consolidated

- Advertisement -

The outlook for the nautical industry remains bright, says Italian businessman Giuseppe Cicatelli, president and founder of the Bacalia Group, which owns Grand Caribbean Marinas (GCM). In December, the Group announced the consolidation of Isleta Marina and Blue Coast Boat Park, both in Fajardo, Puerto Rico. With this purchase, GCM controls over 3,000 slips, both wet and dry storage, and has strengthened its position as a top marina owner and operator.

“Combining Isleta Marina and Blue Coast represents another step forward for Grand Caribbean Marinas towards being a dominating player in the Southeast US recreational boating industry. Isleta Marina adds an additional segment of boaters including sailboats, and Blue Coast Marina allows us to expand our capacity at the boat park facilities,” says Cicatelli.

Isleta Marina has been in business for approximately thirty-eight years and includes several facilities with 240 wet slips, a boatyard offering repair facilities, a slipway, and a lift, as well as a sailmaker, a restaurant, and a marine store.

“We continue on our path of expansion in the marina industry,” says Marlon Mellado, GCM chief executive officer. “We have incorporated an investment plan to substantially improve the boatyard offerings and the travelift facilities at Isleta Marina, which are unique in terms of availability and location in the Caribbean.”

GCM also owns Puerto Chico Marina, the Reserve at Puerto Chico, Marina Sardinera, and Villa Marina, all in Fajardo. www.gcmarinas.com