The Sailor’s Checklist: A Must-Have for Safe Navigation

- Advertisement -

Don’t leave port without it! The Safetics® The Sailor’s Checklist, named the official product of the 2022 Route du Rhum – Destination Guadeloupe solo-sailing transatlantic race, has now been translated into English with the help of UK skipper Pip Hare. It is the first, and so far the only, English-language navigation guide written in the form of checklists. The checklist format was inspired by the aviation industry. It compiles all major navigation rules and procedures recommended by sea safety experts and Coast Guards in one 60-page book. It’s waterproof, durable, and contains practical information skippers and crew of all kinds of boats, power, and sail can employ.

First published in 2012 by avid French sailor, Guillaume de Corbiac, the Safetics® publication was named an official publication of the 2020 Vendee Globe. Armel Le Cléac’h, Vendée Globe winner and Safetics® ambassador, says, “Whether you’re an experienced skipper or just a beginner, on a powerboat or sailboat, Safetics® will improve your safety onboard.”

The publication is now available in English, French and Italian. Distributors in the Caribbean include Caraibe Marine, Proshop Marine, Budget Marine, Le Ship, Mecanique Plaisance, and Librairie Antillaise. www.safetics.com

- Advertisement -