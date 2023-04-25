Sevenstar Yacht Transport Receives Lloyd’s Certification for Transport Cradles

- Advertisement -

Feel safer about sending your yacht to the Caribbean, and around the world. Sevenstar Yacht Transport, headquartered in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, is the first company to receive certification for its transport cradles from Lloyd’s Register. Lloyd’s is one of the most reputable marine classification societies in the maritime industry. This certification gives clients another assurance that their yacht or floating cargo is in the safest hands and will be safely delivered. Island ports that Sevenstar serves include Antigua, the British Virgin Islands, Bonaire, Curacao, Dominican Republic, Grenada, Guadeloupe, Jamaica, Martinique, St. Maarten, and St. Thomas, USVI.

“Every day setting the highest standards for safety, quality, and reliability in the yacht transport industry keeps us moving and motivated as a team and company. We are really thrilled to receive this recognition for our work and will continue to be a bit better every day,” says Max Stepanov, manager of operators.

After a thorough check, Lloyd’s confirms the certification with an official design appraisal document (DAD) for all Sevenstar’s cradles and securing devices, which are used for the transportation of yachts and other floating objects. With over 30 years of experience, the company arranges the transport of around 2,000 yachts annually. www.sevenstar-yacht-transport.com

