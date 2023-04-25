-->
Friday, April 28, 2023
CaribbeanYacht

Sevenstar Yacht Transport Receives Lloyd’s Certification for Transport Cradles

Carol_Bareuther
By Carol_Bareuther
High Safety Standard. Courtesy Sevenstar
High Safety Standard. Courtesy Sevenstar
Feel safer about sending your yacht to the Caribbean, and around the world. Sevenstar Yacht Transport, headquartered in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, is the first company to receive certification for its transport cradles from Lloyd’s Register. Lloyd’s is one of the most reputable marine classification societies in the maritime industry. This certification gives clients another assurance that their yacht or floating cargo is in the safest hands and will be safely delivered. Island ports that Sevenstar serves include Antigua, the British Virgin Islands, Bonaire, Curacao, Dominican Republic, Grenada, Guadeloupe, Jamaica, Martinique, St. Maarten, and St. Thomas, USVI.  

“Every day setting the highest standards for safety, quality, and reliability in the yacht transport industry keeps us moving and motivated as a team and company. We are really thrilled to receive this recognition for our work and will continue to be a bit better every day,” says Max Stepanov, manager of operators. 

After a thorough check, Lloyd’s confirms the certification with an official design appraisal document (DAD) for all Sevenstar’s cradles and securing devices, which are used for the transportation of yachts and other floating objects. With over 30 years of experience, the company arranges the transport of around 2,000 yachts annually. www.sevenstar-yacht-transport.com

Hurricane Season Yacht Storage in the Caribbean

IC24 Column: IC24 Dry Storage Cradles Ideal for Hurricane Season

Subscribe to ALL AT SEA

So Caribbean, you can almost taste the rum...

Carol_Bareuther
Carol_Bareuther
Carol M. Bareuther, RD, is a St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands based marine writer and registered dietitian.
