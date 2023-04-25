-->
Friday, April 28, 2023
Stay in the loop and never miss an update - sign up for our digital newsletter today!
HomeBahamasSandBob Wins 3rd Chub Cay Invitational with Blue Marlin and Sailfish Releases
BahamasOffshore Fishing

SandBob Wins 3rd Chub Cay Invitational with Blue Marlin and Sailfish Releases

captain
By captain
0
14
Photo courtesy: Chub Cay Resort & Marina Club
Photo courtesy: Chub Cay Resort & Marina Club
- Advertisement -

SandBob, owned by Bob Moss and captained by Chris Correia, emerged victorious in the third annual Chub Cay Invitational held at the Chub Cay Resort and Marina in the Bahamas. The father-son team secured the top position after releasing one blue marlin and three sailfish, earning a total of 800 points in the all-billfish release format. Blue marlin releases scored 500 points each, white marlin were worth 200 points, and sailfish earned 100 points. The two-day fishing event saw a total of five blue marlin and 21 sailfish being released.

Reel Synergy, captained by Eric Metcalf, came in second place with one blue marlin release and one sailfish, followed by Lights Out, a 65 Bayliss run by Capt. Chester Simms, with an identical catch and score but finishing third based on time. Running Over boated the heaviest gamefish, a 25.6-pound dolphin.

- Advertisement -

In the individual category, Rhonda Striker emerged as the top lady angler, while Carter Villes was the top junior angler aboard Reel Synergy.

The Chub Cay Invitational is hosted by the popular Chub Cay Resort & Marina Club, located at the southern tip of the Berry Islands in the Bahamas. The resort also hosts the Chub Cay Classic, which is slated for March 7-9, 2024. The 34th Annual Chub Cay Invitational is tentatively scheduled for April 11-13, 2024.

- Advertisement -

For those interested in learning more about the Chub Cay Resort and its amenities, additional information can be found on their website, www.chubcay.com.

Post Views: 31
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to ALL AT SEA

So Caribbean, you can almost taste the rum...

Previous article
Exploring Puerto Rico’s Southern Coast: Sailing Adventures with Family and Friends
Next article
Sevenstar Yacht Transport Receives Lloyd’s Certification for Transport Cradles
captain
captainhttps://www.allatsea.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Recent Posts

Load more

Recent Comments

Keith Vidal on The Truth About Freelance Writing: Why It’s a Fantastic Lifestyle But an Awful Profession.
Fiddler on The Paradox of Yacht Racing
Chris Kennan on The Unsinkable Passions of Sailor Lin Pardey
Chris Kennan on The Seven Words You Can’t Put in a Boat Name
Jeffrey Neuwirth on The Seven Words You Can’t Put in a Boat Name
Chris Kennan on Rum Review: Kasama Small Batch — Philippines
John on Saying “NO!”
Klaus Dreher on HIHO History
Jason on Rum Review: Kasama Small Batch — Philippines
Laurie King on The Unsinkable Passions of Sailor Lin Pardey
Chris Kennan on How to Make a Piña Colada (and Who REALLY created the recipe)
Chris Kennan on Learn to Pilot a Submersible

EDITOR PICKS

TALKATIVE POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

All At Sea - The Caribbean's Waterfront Community Caribbean Cruising, Sailing, Boating, Fishing and Yachting

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Kennan Holdings LLC - All Rights Reserved