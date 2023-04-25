SandBob Wins 3rd Chub Cay Invitational with Blue Marlin and Sailfish Releases

- Advertisement -

SandBob, owned by Bob Moss and captained by Chris Correia, emerged victorious in the third annual Chub Cay Invitational held at the Chub Cay Resort and Marina in the Bahamas. The father-son team secured the top position after releasing one blue marlin and three sailfish, earning a total of 800 points in the all-billfish release format. Blue marlin releases scored 500 points each, white marlin were worth 200 points, and sailfish earned 100 points. The two-day fishing event saw a total of five blue marlin and 21 sailfish being released.

Reel Synergy, captained by Eric Metcalf, came in second place with one blue marlin release and one sailfish, followed by Lights Out, a 65 Bayliss run by Capt. Chester Simms, with an identical catch and score but finishing third based on time. Running Over boated the heaviest gamefish, a 25.6-pound dolphin.

In the individual category, Rhonda Striker emerged as the top lady angler, while Carter Villes was the top junior angler aboard Reel Synergy.

The Chub Cay Invitational is hosted by the popular Chub Cay Resort & Marina Club, located at the southern tip of the Berry Islands in the Bahamas. The resort also hosts the Chub Cay Classic, which is slated for March 7-9, 2024. The 34th Annual Chub Cay Invitational is tentatively scheduled for April 11-13, 2024.

- Advertisement -

For those interested in learning more about the Chub Cay Resort and its amenities, additional information can be found on their website, www.chubcay.com.