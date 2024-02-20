Antigua Slipway Expands Capabilities: Largest Yacht Haul Yet Marks New Era

- Advertisement -

The haul last March of the Island Escape Ferry set a new benchmark in Antigua & Barbuda’s marine capabilities. The lift happened at Antigua Slipway in English Harbor, where the installed and inaugurated cradle parameters measure an impressive 200 tons in weight, 200 feet in length overall, 40-foot beam, and 13-foot draft.

“We decided to reinvest in the marine railway because it is the only one in the region. Further, we want to nurture and service the classic yacht market and the marine railway is the preferred method of haul for any classic,” says Roberto Falangola, managing director.

This cradle project was made possible through a collaboration between Jack Gifford Naval Architect Ltd., L & M Shipwright, and Antigua Slipway Ltd.

“We will be getting to 275 tons by March 2025,” Falangola adds. www.antiguaslipway.com