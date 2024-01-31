Dominican Republic Oasis Awaits: Expanded Ocean World Marina Offers More Space, More Services for Your Vessel

- Advertisement -

There’s an extra good reason to make a stop on the Dominican Republic’s northern coast. Ocean World Marina & Boatyard, located in the Playa Cofresi in Puerto Plata, has expanded its boatyard to a total of over seven acres to safely accommodate 150 vessels. There’s also more room now to provide a variety of high-quality services that boaters need to maintain their vessels in perfect condition.

“In addition to the expansion, we added a new crane and more boat stands. We can now handle vessels up to 70’ long, 19’ beam, and 70 tons of weight,” says Roberto Tejada, marine operations manager. “In 2024, we are exploring the option to acquire a lift to haul out catamarans.”

The Boatyard at Ocean World Marina is currently Expanding

Ocean World Marina & Boatyard is a perfect rest stop and fuel stop for those cruising from or to the Turks and Caicos, Bahamas, and Puerto Rico. Discounts are offered to members of the Seven Seas Cruising Association, Ocean Cruising Club, ARC, NARC, Salty Dawgs, and Panama Posse. www.oceanworldmarina.com