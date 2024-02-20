Luxury Catamarans Arrive in the Dominican Republic: Aquila Partners with Auto Marina

- Advertisement -

Now you can buy a luxury Aquila power catamaran in the Caribbean. The St. Petersburg, FL-based global leader in luxury multihull manufacturing, has teamed up with the Dominican Republic’s largest nautical company, Auto Marina. With three dealership locations in Santo Domingo, Boca Chica and Marina Chavón, Auto Marina now can sell the entire offshore, sport, and yacht line of Aquila power catamarans, from 28- up to 70-feet.

“We are excited to introduce our exceptional vessels to the Dominican Republic with our great partner, Auto Marina. Our expansion represents a commitment to providing boaters in this beautiful destination with the best in luxury, performance, and innovation. We look forward to contributing to the vibrant boating culture of the Dominican Republic and forging lasting relationships within the local community,” says Raul Bermudez, Aquila Sales Director for the Caribbean, South America, and Central America.

Auto Marina is a family business founded nearly a half-century ago that covers all segments of the marine market from boat sales to inboard or outboard motors, parts, and maintenance.

“With strong family values as one of our core values, we are happy to partner with the Aquila Power Catamarans brand not only because of the great boats they produce but also because they have continued to show their commitment to sticking with the values they started on. We can’t wait to see how much our customers will enjoy these vessels,” says Guillermo Augusto Gonzalez Baez, sales and service manager.

Aquila’s Bermudez adds, “Stay tuned for other dealer locations in the rest of the Caribbean.” www.aquilaboats.com, www.automarina.com.do