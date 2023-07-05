MarineMax Vacations Adds Aquila 42 Power Catamaran: Ushering a New Era of Seafaring Luxury in the British Virgin Islands

- Advertisement -

Aquila Power Catamarans have long been revered in the world of marine adventuring for their exceptional design, superior comfort, and impressive functionality. And when it comes to MarineMax Vacations, they have consistently demonstrated their commitment to providing customers with top-tier seafaring experiences. This fall, the synergy of these two titans of the maritime industry is set to reach new heights.

MarineMax Vacations, headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, has long been a haven for water lovers seeking out top-notch charter experiences. A vast range of catamarans and yachts in their fleet caters to a variety of tastes and preferences, offering an unparalleled blend of luxury and adventure. However, the impending arrival of a new addition to their charter base in the British Virgin Islands has been stirring a significant wave of excitement.

The Aquila 42 Power Catamaran, a piece of aquatic artistry and engineering excellence built by the Aquila Power Catamaran builder, Sino Eagle Yachts, is poised to redefine what it means to have fun on the water. MarineMax gave boating enthusiasts a sneak peek of this stunning craft at the Miami International Boat Show in February, and the response has been nothing short of phenomenal.

The excitement has been palpable since the announcement:

“The list of reasons why the new Aquila 42 is a great boat, that also happens to be available in our MarineMax Vacations charter fleet, is very long,” says Raul Bermudez, vice president of MarineMax Vacations. “The Aquila 42 offers the largest two staterooms of any cat in the 40’ to 42’ range. The one we will have in our Vacations fleet will offer a third cabin that can be used for a hired captain, or it can be used for storage.”

Bermudez continues, “The single step from the dock to the rear cockpit makes it very easy for boarding and dinghy access. The simple dinghy davit system is a great feature for a charter yacht. The Aquila DNA is seen too on the 42 with the easy access step from the flybridge down to the bow making anchoring or picking up a mooring ball a breeze. This model offers built-in bow sun launchers and a great area to sit and watch the sunset. If you prefer to stay in the shade, the large hard top is ideal to hang out of the sun. Two running features of the 42 make her the perfect small family or two couple boat. This includes the high bridge deck clearance, eliminating waves slapping on the hull. Lastly, the 42 is extremely fuel efficient giving the charter guest the ability to explore more.” www.marinemax.com/vacations