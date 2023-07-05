-->
Tuesday, July 4, 2023
Stay in the loop and never miss an update - sign up for our digital newsletter today!
HomeBoatBrunswick Corporation Dominates Miami International Boat Show: A Showcase of Innovation and...
Boat

Brunswick Corporation Dominates Miami International Boat Show: A Showcase of Innovation and Customer Satisfaction from Top Marine Brands

Carol_Bareuther
By Carol_Bareuther
0
3
Brunswick Corporation Award Winners at Miami Boat Show. Courtesy Brunswick Corporation
Brunswick Corporation Award Winners at Miami Boat Show. Courtesy Brunswick Corporation
- Advertisement -

Some of the best-loved marine brands in the Caribbean, and the world, enjoyed an award-winning performance at the Miami International Boat Show in February. These major brands of the Mettawa, IL-headquartered Brunswick Corporation earned kudos for marketing excellence, customer satisfaction, and four National Marine Manufacturers Innovation Awards.

Boston Whaler (Best Online Advertising), Crestliner (Best Short Video), Heyday (Best Marketing Innovation), and Sea Ray (Best Integrated Marketing New Product Launch) earned Neptune Awards for marketing excellence.

- Advertisement -

“Boston Whaler has always been a very popular brand in the Caribbean,” says Lee Gordon, vice president of corporate communications, public relations, and public affairs for Brunswick. “Each year, Whaler holds its annual Bimini trip for its customers which is hugely popular and well attended. It speaks to the brand value in that area. Whaler is known for its comfort and amenities which are ideal for fishing in the Caribbean. It was great to see a large crowd of customers and dealers from the region in Miami this year, which speaks to the continued interest and innovation in Whaler.”

Five brands were recognized with Marine Industry CSI (Customer Satisfaction Index) Awards for displaying the highest levels of customer contentment. Boston Whaler, Crestliner, Cypress Cay, Harris Boats, and Lund Boats were recognized as receiving customer satisfaction scores of 90 percent or higher.

- Advertisement -

If you like this, you’ll love:

Brunswick products that won Innovation Awards included the Navico Group’s Lowrance® HDS PRO with Active Imaging HD and ActiveTarget 2 (Consumer Electronics, Mobile Applications, and Software). The other three were Sea Ray’s SLX 260 Outboard (Cuddy Cabin, Bowrider, Deck Boats); Mercury Marine’s Avator 7.5e Electric Outboard Motor (Electric Motor/ Battery Powered Propulsion/ Hybrids); and the Navico Group’s, Fathom e-Power System (Mechanical & Electrical Systems). www.brunswick.com

Post Views: 3
- Advertisement -
Previous article
The Mantus Solar Navigation Light: A Reliable Navigational Aid for Dinghies and Small Boats
Carol_Bareuther
Carol_Bareuther
Carol M. Bareuther, RD, is a St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands based marine writer and registered dietitian.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

Recent Posts

Load more

Recent Comments

Leigh on Whitewater Boats
Frenchie on To Buy a Boat
Toño Toki on What Swimsuit to Wear on Vacation in the Caribbean?
Bob on How Toilet Seat Cut in Islamorada Came to Be
Joey key on Program for Financing Older Boats – Tips and Suggestions
LEOPOLDO ALONSO ESCACENA on Keep On Rolling: Extend the Life of Your Furling Gear
Cloroxbottle on What are the Benefits of a Steel Boat? Why buy?
Keith Vidal on The Truth About Freelance Writing: Why It’s a Fantastic Lifestyle But an Awful Profession.
Fiddler on The Paradox of Yacht Racing
Chris Kennan on The Unsinkable Passions of Sailor Lin Pardey
Chris Kennan on The Seven Words You Can’t Put in a Boat Name
Jeffrey Neuwirth on The Seven Words You Can’t Put in a Boat Name

EDITOR PICKS

TALKATIVE POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

All At Sea - The Caribbean's Waterfront Community Caribbean Cruising, Sailing, Boating, Fishing and Yachting

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Kennan Holdings LLC - All Rights Reserved