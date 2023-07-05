Brunswick Corporation Dominates Miami International Boat Show: A Showcase of Innovation and Customer Satisfaction from Top Marine Brands

- Advertisement -

Some of the best-loved marine brands in the Caribbean, and the world, enjoyed an award-winning performance at the Miami International Boat Show in February. These major brands of the Mettawa, IL-headquartered Brunswick Corporation earned kudos for marketing excellence, customer satisfaction, and four National Marine Manufacturers Innovation Awards.

Boston Whaler (Best Online Advertising), Crestliner (Best Short Video), Heyday (Best Marketing Innovation), and Sea Ray (Best Integrated Marketing New Product Launch) earned Neptune Awards for marketing excellence.

“Boston Whaler has always been a very popular brand in the Caribbean,” says Lee Gordon, vice president of corporate communications, public relations, and public affairs for Brunswick. “Each year, Whaler holds its annual Bimini trip for its customers which is hugely popular and well attended. It speaks to the brand value in that area. Whaler is known for its comfort and amenities which are ideal for fishing in the Caribbean. It was great to see a large crowd of customers and dealers from the region in Miami this year, which speaks to the continued interest and innovation in Whaler.”

Five brands were recognized with Marine Industry CSI (Customer Satisfaction Index) Awards for displaying the highest levels of customer contentment. Boston Whaler, Crestliner, Cypress Cay, Harris Boats, and Lund Boats were recognized as receiving customer satisfaction scores of 90 percent or higher.

Brunswick products that won Innovation Awards included the Navico Group’s Lowrance® HDS PRO with Active Imaging HD and ActiveTarget 2 (Consumer Electronics, Mobile Applications, and Software). The other three were Sea Ray’s SLX 260 Outboard (Cuddy Cabin, Bowrider, Deck Boats); Mercury Marine’s Avator 7.5e Electric Outboard Motor (Electric Motor/ Battery Powered Propulsion/ Hybrids); and the Navico Group’s, Fathom e-Power System (Mechanical & Electrical Systems). www.brunswick.com