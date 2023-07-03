-->
Monday, July 3, 2023
Stay in the loop and never miss an update - sign up for our digital newsletter today!
HomeBoatThe Mantus Solar Navigation Light: A Reliable Navigational Aid for Dinghies and...
Boat

The Mantus Solar Navigation Light: A Reliable Navigational Aid for Dinghies and Small Boats

Carol_Bareuther
By Carol_Bareuther
0
3
Mantus Navigation Light
Mantus Navigation Light
- Advertisement -

Enhance your visibility on the water with the Mantus Solar Navigation Light. This Coast Guard-approved light is specifically designed for use on dinghies and small boats, serving as a reliable navigational aid. With a range of 2 nautical miles, this light ensures that you can be seen even from a distance.

One of the key features of the Mantus Solar Navigation Light is its solar cell technology, which allows the light to charge its battery using solar energy. This ensures that the light remains powered and functional, even during extended periods without direct sunlight. Additionally, the light offers a USB-C charging option for added convenience.

- Advertisement -

Designed with durability in mind, the Mantus Solar Navigation Light is IPX8 water-resistant, making it suitable for use in various weather conditions. Whether you’re cruising the Caribbean or exploring coastal waters, this light can withstand the elements.

The Mantus Solar Navigation Light provides two mounting options to suit your specific needs. You can choose to mount it on the bow of your boat or the engine cowling, or opt for the transom pole mounting alternative. Whichever option you choose, the light ensures optimal visibility and safety on the water.

- Advertisement -

If you like this, you’ll love:

Greg Knutson, the founder of Mantus Marine, emphasizes the suitability of the Mantus Solar Navigation Light for the Caribbean region. With its ability to withstand the intense Caribbean sun, this light is a reliable choice for boaters in the area.

Don’t compromise on safety and visibility during your boating adventures. Invest in the Mantus Solar Navigation Light and enjoy peace of mind knowing that you’re equipped with a high-quality navigational aid. Learn more about the Mantus Solar Navigation Light and its features by visiting the Mantus Marine website at www.mantusmarine.com.

Post Views: 3
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Inaugural Bahamas Charter Yacht Show Showcases Luxury Yachts and Prime Charter Destinations in Nassau and Paradise Island
Carol_Bareuther
Carol_Bareuther
Carol M. Bareuther, RD, is a St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands based marine writer and registered dietitian.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

Recent Posts

Load more

Recent Comments

Leigh on Whitewater Boats
Frenchie on To Buy a Boat
Toño Toki on What Swimsuit to Wear on Vacation in the Caribbean?
Bob on How Toilet Seat Cut in Islamorada Came to Be
Joey key on Program for Financing Older Boats – Tips and Suggestions
LEOPOLDO ALONSO ESCACENA on Keep On Rolling: Extend the Life of Your Furling Gear
Cloroxbottle on What are the Benefits of a Steel Boat? Why buy?
Keith Vidal on The Truth About Freelance Writing: Why It’s a Fantastic Lifestyle But an Awful Profession.
Fiddler on The Paradox of Yacht Racing
Chris Kennan on The Unsinkable Passions of Sailor Lin Pardey
Chris Kennan on The Seven Words You Can’t Put in a Boat Name
Jeffrey Neuwirth on The Seven Words You Can’t Put in a Boat Name

EDITOR PICKS

TALKATIVE POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

All At Sea - The Caribbean's Waterfront Community Caribbean Cruising, Sailing, Boating, Fishing and Yachting

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Kennan Holdings LLC - All Rights Reserved