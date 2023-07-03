Inaugural Bahamas Charter Yacht Show Showcases Luxury Yachts and Prime Charter Destinations in Nassau and Paradise Island

- Advertisement -

It was ‘be there or be square’ for the inaugural Bahamas Charter Yacht Show (BCYS), which took place the last weekend in February. Industry professionals and luxury yachts up to 179-foot LOA gathered across four leading Bahamas Marinas in Nassau and Paradise Island for this trade-only event. These included Atlantis and Hurricane Hole Marina on Paradise Island and Bay Street Marina, Nassau Yacht Haven, and The Pointe Marina in Nassau. The International Yacht Brokers Association (IYBA) launched the first-ever show in collaboration with the Association of Bahamas Marinas.

Bob Saxon, president of Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based IYBA and owner of Bob Saxon Consultancy, provides background on the impetus for the show: “There was a confluence of factors, a ‘perfect storm’ as it were. The onset of the pandemic had portended doom for the yachting industry, but it had the reverse effect. A plethora of consumers assaulted the market to buy yachts to escape on their own private floating resort and avoid the ‘bug.’ Inventory depleted rapidly and once the shelves were nearly bare, people turned to chartering. The sales and charter markets were robust with two plus years of record-breaking results. There was also a market shift that took place and many charterers, chief amongst those the Americans, were looking to charter a bit closer to home during COVID – hence the Bahamas enhanced their presence. When you combine this with the fact that while the other island groups were inconsistent with their pandemic protocols, the Bahamas opened their arms, and they are reaping the benefits.”

The importance of the Bahamas Charter Show cannot be underestimated as the Bahamas are amongst the prime charter destinations, Saxon adds. “The presence of 47 yachts and over 100 agents in attendance is a true testimony to the effort.”

Participating vessels included the 132’ Trident Shipwork’s motor yacht, Package Deal; the 105’ Sunseeker motor yacht, YCM 105; and the 101’ Horizon motor yacht, Sea-Renity. The show offered a full schedule of social and informational events for both the attendees and crew. bahamascharteryachtshow.com