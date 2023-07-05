Tasty Quick Dishes for Summer

- Advertisement -

Keep it simple. A very good hint for summer dishes. Use recipes that have fresh ingredients and try to avoid turning on the stove or the oven; grilling outside under the stars is great. Set an attractive table and open some good wine! There are so many delicious summer ideas that simply require using raw fresh seasonal ingredients put together. Add a protein purchased from your local farmer and you are in for a good meal. Some dishes can be used as an appetizer or a main meal.

GRILLED CALAMARI

Prep time: 15 minutes. Cooking time: 6 minutes. Serves: 4 – 6

1-1/2 lbs. whole calamari, cleaned, (thawed if frozen)

5 Tbsp; olive oil

Salt and Pepper to taste

2 Tbsp. freshly squeezed lemon lime juice

Freshly cut parsley

Garnish: 2 limes or lemons, cut in wedges for serving.

Wash calamari and slice the bodies crosswise into ½ inch slices, pat dry with paper towel. Preheat grill. Season both sides with salt and pepper. Grill over medium-high heat for 4 minutes each side or until edges slightly charred. Drizzle olive oil over cooked calamari, squeeze lemon or lime over and top with parsley. Hint: This dish is also great for dinner. Serve with a large salad. Delicious! The secret to tender calamari is high-heat and fast-cooking. Be sure to serve with plenty of lime or lemon wedges. Serve on a bed of lettuce with sliced mango, optional.

SIMPLE SUMMER SALAD

Prep time: 25 minutes. Cooking time: 10 minutes

Marinating time: 3 hours. Serves: 4 – 6

1 Romaine lettuce, washed & dried

1 (11 oz) can mandarin oranges

1 red onion, thinly sliced

¾ cup walnut or pecan pieces

Salt to taste

Dressing: Vinaigrette Dressing of your choice

Take Romaine lettuce, wash and pat dry with a towel. In a large bowl, tear lettuce into bite size pieces; refrigerate (if you have time). When ready to serve, drain mandarin oranges. In a small pan, melt a little butter and sauté walnut pieces, sprinkle with salt; remove and place on a paper towel to drain. To serve, add mandarin oranges, red onion, walnut pieces, and the dressing of your choice. Toss altogether and serve on chilled plates.

STEAK AND VEGETABLE KEBAB RECIPE

Prep time: 25 minutes. Marinating time: 3 hours

Cooking time: 10 minutes. Serves: 4 – 6

Marinade:

2-1/2 Tbsp. Worcestershire sauce

2 tsp. prepared Dijon mustard

2 Tbsp. minced garlic

1-1/2 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice

1-1/2 Tbsp. red wine vinegar

¼ cup olive oil

¼ cup soy sauce

1 Tbsp. honey

Salt and pepper to taste

Kebabs:

1-1/2 lbs. sirloin steak, thick cut

8 oz. cremini mushrooms, halved if necessary

3 bell peppers (1 green, 1 yellow, 1 red) cut in about 1-inch chunks

16 chunks of red onions, cut in 1-inch pieces

16 cherry tomatoes

2 Tbsp. olive oil

¾ tsp. garlic powder

Wooden skewer sticks, soaked in water for at least 30 minutes

Marinade: In a bowl mix together all the marinade ingredients. Kebabs: Skewer beef, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, and bell pepper pieces alternating evenly, on 8 wooden skewers. Place the kebabs in a 9-inch x 13-inch baking dish and pour the marinade over them. Refrigerate for at least 3 hours and up to 8 hours.

Preheat grill to medium-high. Remove the kebabs from the dish; discard the marinade. Grill the kebabs, turning once, to desired doneness, about 6 minutes each side or until the meat is cooked to your liking, about 15 minutes total for medium.

Jan Robinson, Yacht Captain, Health Coach, 2019 CYBA Hall of Fame, Chef Competition Coordinator/Judge and author of the Ship to Shore Cookbook collection; available on Amazon and www.shiptoshoreinc.com. [email protected]