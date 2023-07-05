-->
Tuesday, July 4, 2023
Stay in the loop and never miss an update - sign up for our digital newsletter today!
HomeEatTasty Quick Dishes for Summer
Eat

Tasty Quick Dishes for Summer

Capt. Jan Robinson
By Capt. Jan Robinson
0
2
Tasty Quick Dishes for Summer
Tasty Quick Dishes for Summer
- Advertisement -

Keep it simple. A very good hint for summer dishes. Use recipes that have fresh ingredients and try to avoid turning on the stove or the oven; grilling outside under the stars is great. Set an attractive table and open some good wine! There are so many delicious summer ideas that simply require using raw fresh seasonal ingredients put together. Add a protein purchased from your local farmer and you are in for a good meal.  Some dishes can be used as an appetizer or a main meal.

GRILLED CALAMARI

Prep time: 15 minutes. Cooking time: 6 minutes. Serves: 4 – 6
1-1/2 lbs. whole calamari, cleaned, (thawed if frozen)
5 Tbsp; olive oil
Salt and Pepper to taste
2 Tbsp. freshly squeezed lemon lime juice
Freshly cut parsley
Garnish: 2 limes or lemons, cut in wedges for serving. 

- Advertisement -

Wash calamari and slice the bodies crosswise into ½ inch slices, pat dry with paper towel. Preheat grill. Season both sides with salt and pepper. Grill over medium-high heat for 4 minutes each side or until edges slightly charred. Drizzle olive oil over cooked calamari, squeeze lemon or lime over and top with parsley. Hint: This dish is also great for dinner. Serve with a large salad. Delicious! The secret to tender calamari is high-heat and fast-cooking. Be sure to serve with plenty of lime or lemon wedges. Serve on a bed of lettuce with sliced mango, optional.

The Dish: Seafood, Beans, & Blueberry Smoothie Recipes

- Advertisement -

SIMPLE SUMMER SALAD

Prep time: 25 minutes. Cooking time: 10 minutes
Marinating time: 3 hours. Serves: 4 – 6
1 Romaine lettuce, washed & dried
1 (11 oz) can mandarin oranges
1 red onion, thinly sliced
¾ cup walnut or pecan pieces
Salt to taste
Dressing: Vinaigrette Dressing of your choice

Take Romaine lettuce, wash and pat dry with a towel. In a large bowl, tear lettuce into bite size pieces; refrigerate (if you have time). When ready to serve, drain mandarin oranges. In a small pan, melt a little butter and sauté walnut pieces, sprinkle with salt; remove and place on a paper towel to drain. To serve, add mandarin oranges, red onion, walnut pieces, and the dressing of your choice. Toss altogether and serve on chilled plates.

Sure Fire Can’t Miss Prime Rib Roast

STEAK AND VEGETABLE KEBAB RECIPE

Prep time: 25 minutes. Marinating time: 3 hours
Cooking time: 10 minutes. Serves: 4 – 6

Marinade:
2-1/2 Tbsp. Worcestershire sauce
2 tsp. prepared Dijon mustard
2 Tbsp. minced garlic
1-1/2 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice
1-1/2 Tbsp. red wine vinegar
¼ cup olive oil
¼ cup soy sauce
1 Tbsp. honey
Salt and pepper to taste

Kebabs:
1-1/2 lbs. sirloin steak, thick cut
8 oz. cremini mushrooms, halved if necessary
3 bell peppers (1 green, 1 yellow, 1 red) cut in about 1-inch chunks
16 chunks of red onions, cut in 1-inch pieces
16 cherry tomatoes
2 Tbsp. olive oil
¾ tsp. garlic powder
Wooden skewer sticks, soaked in water for at least 30 minutes

Marinade: In a bowl mix together all the marinade ingredients. Kebabs: Skewer beef, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, and bell pepper pieces alternating evenly, on 8 wooden skewers. Place the kebabs in a 9-inch x 13-inch baking dish and pour the marinade over them. Refrigerate for at least 3 hours and up to 8 hours.

Preheat grill to medium-high. Remove the kebabs from the dish; discard the marinade. Grill the kebabs, turning once, to desired doneness, about 6 minutes each side or until the meat is cooked to your liking, about 15 minutes total for medium.

Caribbean Cooking: Tips for a Successful Barbecue and Boating

Jan Robinson, Yacht Captain, Health Coach, 2019 CYBA Hall of Fame, Chef Competition Coordinator/Judge and author of the Ship to Shore Cookbook collection; available on Amazon and www.shiptoshoreinc.com. [email protected]

Post Views: 2
- Advertisement -
Previous article
MarineMax Vacations Adds Aquila 42 Power Catamaran: Ushering a New Era of Seafaring Luxury in the British Virgin Islands
Capt. Jan Robinson
Capt. Jan Robinsonhttp://www.shiptoshoreinc.com/
Capt. Jan Robinson’s Ship to Shore Cookbook Collection is available at your local marine or bookstore. Visit www.shiptoshoreINC.com email [email protected] Tel: 704-277-6521. Don’t miss the new cookbook added to Jan’s collection: DINING ON DECK
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

Recent Posts

Load more

Recent Comments

Leigh on Whitewater Boats
Frenchie on To Buy a Boat
Toño Toki on What Swimsuit to Wear on Vacation in the Caribbean?
Bob on How Toilet Seat Cut in Islamorada Came to Be
Joey key on Program for Financing Older Boats – Tips and Suggestions
LEOPOLDO ALONSO ESCACENA on Keep On Rolling: Extend the Life of Your Furling Gear
Cloroxbottle on What are the Benefits of a Steel Boat? Why buy?
Keith Vidal on The Truth About Freelance Writing: Why It’s a Fantastic Lifestyle But an Awful Profession.
Fiddler on The Paradox of Yacht Racing
Chris Kennan on The Unsinkable Passions of Sailor Lin Pardey
Chris Kennan on The Seven Words You Can’t Put in a Boat Name
Jeffrey Neuwirth on The Seven Words You Can’t Put in a Boat Name

EDITOR PICKS

TALKATIVE POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

All At Sea - The Caribbean's Waterfront Community Caribbean Cruising, Sailing, Boating, Fishing and Yachting

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Kennan Holdings LLC - All Rights Reserved