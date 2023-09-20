Aquila Power Catamarans Sets Sail in the Dominican Republic with Auto Marina

- Advertisement -

Aquila Power Catamarans Makes Waves in the Dominican Republic

Aquila Power Catamaran, a global leader in the manufacture of luxury catamarans, has announced its expansion into the Dominican Republic, teaming up with the largest nautical company in the country, Auto Marina.

A Partnership to Transform Boating in the Caribbean

Raul Bermudez, the Aquila Sales Director for the Caribbean, South America, and Central America, expresses the excitement over the new venture. The expansion represents a firm commitment to offering boaters in the Dominican Republic the finest in luxury, performance, and innovation.

Image Courtesy of Aquila

About Auto Marina: The Nautical Giant in the Caribbean

Auto Marina is more than just the largest nautical company in the Dominican Republic; it’s the largest in the Caribbean. With services ranging from boat sales to inboard and outboard motors, parts, and maintenance, they have all your boating needs covered. They operate three dealership locations in Santo Domingo, Boca Chica, and Marina Chavón and even have a shipyard that can accommodate up to 200 boats.

A Family Legacy of Service and Integrity

Guillermo Augusto Gonzalez Baez, the Sales and Service Manager at Auto Marina, speaks about the company’s 46-year history. Founded by his father, Angel Andrés González, the company has grown through a passion for service and integrity. These strong family values resonate with Aquila Power Catamarans, making the partnership a harmonious fit.

Image Courtesy of Aquila

What This Means for Dominican Republic Boaters

The Dominican Republic, known for its stunning beaches and clear waters, provides the perfect backdrop for Aquila’s high-performance power catamarans. This expansion will undoubtedly contribute to the vibrant boating culture of the Dominican Republic and build lasting relationships within the community.

Exciting Times Ahead for Caribbean Boating

With a shared commitment to quality and values, Aquila Power Catamarans and Auto Marina are eager to see how customers will respond to these exceptional vessels. It marks a significant step in shaping the future of boating in the Caribbean.