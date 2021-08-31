Expanded Role for MarineMax Vacations’ Raul Bermudez with Aquila Power Catamarans

Raul Bermudez is well known in the region and the industry for his development of MarineMax Vacations, a Clearwater, FL-headquartered company operating charters in the British Virgin Islands and the Bahamas, and for his vital role in the brand growth of Aquila Power Catamarans, which are used in MarineMax’s charters. Now, Bermudez has taken on an expanded role. That is, he will also manage distribution and sales for Aquila’s power cats in Central and South America and the Caribbean. Aquila is a partnership between MarineMax and Chinese shipbuilder Sino Eagle.

“I am extremely excited about the opportunity to expand the Aquila Power Catamaran footprint throughout the Caribbean, Central and South America,” says Bermudez, vice president, yacht charter division and Aquila Yacht Sales. “Aquila Power Catamarans have been tested in all types of conditions from the MarineMax Vacations operations in Tortola with approximately 50 catamarans. They are very strong, provide stability, comfort, optional layouts, fuel efficiency, and a shoal draft, making them an excellent choice for private use or charter. I don’t believe there is another manufacturer that offers true powerboat-designed vessels ranging from 28’ to 70’. I have sold many Aquila boats into the Caribbean, including several Aquila 36 Commercial ferry yachts that carry between 16 and 30 passengers. With 20-plus years of experience in the area, I firmly believe the Aquila range of power catamarans is perfect for the Caribbean waters.” www.marinemax.com/vacations, www.aquilaboats.com