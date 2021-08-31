Balance Catamarans Launches First 482

With the popularity of multihulls in the Caribbean for pleasure cruising, chartering and racing, it’s great to know when a brand-new model splashes. Balance Catamarans, in South Africa, launched Hull #1 of its 482 model, named ‘Golden Hour’ in July. Two days into the vessel’s sea trial, a Southern Ocean cold front blew through with 12-foot swells and the vessel performed to perfection, living up to its design brief as ‘blue water tough, fast as a gazelle, yet exceptionally easy to handle’.

“The Balance 482 has exceptional underwing clearance and will not slap or pound in the rough Caribbean seas. She carries dual daggerboards and will point considerably higher than keeled catamarans. She is ideal for liveaboard or high-performance luxury charter programs,” says Andrew Holland is the Sales and Marketing Manager for Balance Catamarans, which has its shipyard in St. Francis Bay, about 400 miles from Cape Town.

Golden Hour is being deck shipped to Florida and make her public debut at the Annapolis Boat Show, in Maryland, October 7-10, 2021, at City Dock in Annapolis. For a private tour, contact [email protected], www.balancecatamarans.com