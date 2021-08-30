Preview: First 10 Superyachts Registered for CCYS 2021

First seen and used with permission from OnboardOnline.com

As the inaugural 2021 Caribbean Charter Yacht Show rapidly approaches, IYBA and IGY are extremely pleased to announce the registration of the first 10 superyachts planning to attend.

With a capacity to exhibit 50 superyachts of up to 200 metres (656ft) and scores of charter brokers and industry professionals attending from all over the world, the CCYS is the ideal event at which to showcase your charter vessel ahead of the Caribbean winter season.

Promotion of attending charter yachts for 12 months

Once registered, all yachts will benefit from being listed on the show’s website as well as IYBA’s yachtbroker.org website.

In addition, a profile produced by the charter marketing platform Superyacht Stories will feature a beautifully presented overview of each vessel, a Q&A with the captain and chef, sample menu, images, specs and client testimonials as well as promotion on social media. A yacht profile also comes with a fully designed, downloadable PDF for distribution to clients and as a reference for brokers in the digital show program.

Read on for a sneak preview of the yachts that have already signed up for this four-day event, which runs from Thursday 9 December through Sunday 12 December 2021.

10 amazing yachts in the CCYS and available for Winter Caribbean Charter

Big Easy: With her sleek interior of classic wood, neutral tones and bold splashes of colourful soft furnishings, Big Easy bears the design stamp of the prestigious studio Andrew Winch Design. Based in Fort Lauderdale, this 2002 built yacht benefitted from a refit in 2015, sleeps 12 and boasts a maximum speed of 14 knots.

Helios 2: Blending modern and classic styles, this 51m yacht features five spacious staterooms, a Jacuzzi, and numerous dedicated spaces for sunbathing, entertaining and dining. Built in 2002, she was refitted in 2019 and sleeps 10.

Far From It: Launched in 2008, this beautifully comfortable 43m yacht was stylishly refitted in 2019 and boasts a chic Hamptons-style interior design as well as every amenity you would expect of a leading charter yacht. Wood panelling sets off luxurious white textiles which are interspersed with splashes of coastal colour on this 10-berth vessel.

Loon: Built in 2011, Loon is beautifully maintained and ideal for family fun with her stunning beach club offering an incredible array of water toys including a 27 ft inflatable slide. Her voluminous interior offers ample space to relax for up to 12 guests.

Cherish II: Built in 1995, this elegant 120ft Christensen yacht was refitted in 2017 and offers a comfortable and sophisticated ambience across her deceptively spacious decks. Sleeping nine, guests will adore her many attributes including a sky lounge, Jacuzzi, extensive water toys and even a golf putting range!

Snowbird: With her generous communal spaces, this majestic 39m motor yacht is an excellent choice for mixed groups or extended families. Snowbird boasts a striking interior by renowned designer David Ostrander, whose curated collection of modern art will take your breath away.

Elite: This 2016 built 28m Sunseeker offers modern, elegant interiors and accommodation for 10 across four cabins. Her friendly and knowledgeable crew make sailing onboard Elite, which has a top speed of 32 knots, the ultimate in pleasure cruising.

Crescendo IV: Built in 1997 by Delta Marine and fully refitted in 2020, her timeless styling and beautiful furnishings create an elegant ambiance throughout. Accommodating eight guests in four comfortable cabins, Crescendo IV boasts two spacious salons, an array of water toys and five excellent crew.

Hospitality: With a background in adventurous itineraries and a long range, Hospitality is well named – and well placed – to help you discover some of the world’s most desirable destinations. Sleeping 12 across seven impressive cabins, she also features a library which cleverly converts into a spa/massage suite for the ultimate in pampering.

Ocean Club: This impressive 50m craft offers a home from home environment including a sky lounge, movie screen, numerous water toys, gym equipment and multiple king cabins. Sleeping 12 across five staterooms, Ocean Club’s name sums up everything you need to know!

The CCYS will be hosted at IGY’s flagship marina Yacht Haven Grande in St Thomas, one of the most popular charter destinations in the winter calendar. This award-winning venue offers attractive registration and dockage fees and no minimum stay, while early registration also includes the opportunity to win a state-of-the-art electric Go-Cycle.

‘Securing our first 10 yachts for the CCYS is very exciting indeed,’ says Bert Fowles, IGY’s Vice President of Sales and Marketing. ‘The anticipation among the US charter brokers is rapidly rising and we are hugely looking forward to welcoming some of the leading European based brokers to this wonderful part of the world.’

For further information please visit: Caribbean Charter Yacht Show

Registration: https://caribbeancharterys.com/registration/

Email: [email protected]