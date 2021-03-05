Multihull of the Year Nominee Joins Marine Max’s BVI Fleet in March

The Aquila 54 Power Catamaran is a finalist nominee for the Multihull of the Year award in the Multipower category by Multihulls World. This award is presented based on results from those who visit the Multihulls World website and vote to elect their favorite catamaran or trimaran. The aim is to offer real recognition to the boats selected as the best new multihulls launched on the market. Voting is open to the public and will take place online until April 5, 2021: https://www.multihulls-world.com/94/les-bateaux/votes/votes

“We are very excited to have the Aquila 54 join the other award-winning Aquila power catamarans in our charter fleet,” says Raul Bermudez, vice president for MarineMax Vacations, based at Nanny Cay Marina, on Tortola, BVI. “Aquila and MarineMax Vacations continue to elevate the charter experience. The Aquila 54 in our charter fleet is a 5-cabin/5-head version, plus a skipper cabin, with a full-size master cabin with king-size bed, large open salon and galley, oversized flybridge with direct access to the bow, full-size refrigerator, water maker, individual AC controls, ice maker and more.” www.marinemax.com/vacations