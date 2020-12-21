MarineMax Vacations Expands to the Bahamas, Partners with Navigare Yachting

Cruise the Abacos with MarineMax Vacations. The Clearwater, FL-headquartered charter company has formed a strategic partnership with Malmo, Sweden-based Navigare Yachting, one of the world’s leading sailing charter operators, to re-open its base at the Conch Inn Marina at Marsh Harbour. The partnership now operates under the MarineMax Vacations name.

“Multiple unique islands with their unique individual touch and anchorages within a short distance between of each other make the Abacos a great place to charter,” says Raul Bermudez, vice president of MarineMax Vacations. “There are so many beautiful, secluded beaches and not many boats, that you will often find yourself with the beach to yourself. The proximity to the USA gives the Abacos an advantage over other destinations.”

The fleet for bareboat or crewed charter includes sailboats and Aquila power catamarans. The latter includes the two-cabin Aquila 362 cruiser model and a three-cabin Aquila 443. Over the next year, the fleet will expand to more than 20 yachts. www.MarineMaxVacations.com.