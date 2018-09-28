MarineMax Vacations Launches Nanny Cay Base

Share

tweet





MarineMax Vacations has officially opened their new base at Nanny Cay on the island of Tortola in the British Virgin Islands, making it easier than ever to launch a personal yacht charter cruise from a convenient and beautiful location.

“A short walk from our new building to the new floating docks make it easy to step aboard your custom power catamaran. Our building includes comfortable private bathroom and shower stalls; a porch overlooking the marina on which to relax as you prepare for your dream vacation, and a large room upstairs for groups of guests to meet with the MarineMax Vacation team and review their itinerary,” MarineMax said.

This base was purpose built and the location at Nanny Cay Marina was carefully chosen for its close proximity to the ferry docks in Road Town and the large number of amenities and convenient shops housed at Nanny Cay.

“We are excited to announce that our Nanny Cay Base located on the island of Tortola has officially opened. This new location will allow our customers to start and end their trip in a location as amazing as all of the ones they will visit during their charter,” explained Raul Bermudez, Vice President MarineMax Charter Division.

For more information on MarineMax Vacations new base at Nanny Cay, visit: www.marinemaxvacations.com