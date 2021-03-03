The Moorings Opens Newest Charter Base in St. Thomas, USVI

Now it’s even easier to charter in the U.S. Virgin Islands. The Clearwater, FL-headquartered The Moorings, known as the world’s premier yacht charter company, opens its newest base at IGY’s Yacht Haven Grande in March. A variety of charter options are available including all-inclusive crewed yacht charters and bareboat charters on sailing and power yacht. Yachts for charter include the 2019 ‘Charter Boat of the Year Winner’, the Moorings 5000, and the ‘Best Charter Yacht’ in 2017, the Moorings 4500; both are sailing catamarans. The USVI-based fleet also includes the smaller 3-cabin Moorings 4000 sailing catamaran and the swift and stylish Moorings 433 power catamaran.

“Guests of The Moorings and Sunsail were able to travel to the U.S. Virgin Islands in the past, but to do so they would need to pick up the yacht from our marina in the British Virgin Islands, travel to the USVI, and clear customs which can take a precious day out of your charter,” says Ian Pedersen, senior marketing manager for The Moorings and Sunsail. “Now, if visiting the islands of St. Thomas, St. John, or St. Croix are your priority you will be able to fly directly into St. Thomas and travel throughout those islands without needing to clear customs. Also, the direct flights from the U.S. are a huge bonus, making it easier and more affordable to get to the destination than before. Other highlights include relaxed fishing certificate requirements for recreational fishing in the USVI, when compared to the BVI, and no passport required for U.S. citizens.”

Airlines that fly direct to St. Thomas from major U.S. cities are American (Charlotte, Miami, Chicago, Dallas, New York, Philadelphia), Delta (Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, New York), Frontier (Orlando), JetBlue (Boston, San Juan), Spirit (Fort Lauderdale), Sun Country (Minneapolis-St. Paul) and United (Houston, Chicago, Newark, Washington Dulles).

The Moorings’ new base is a boon to the USVI’s marine tourism industry.

“We’re honored and very pleased to be chosen as a destination by this prestigious charter company, which is known worldwide for its premier and luxury excursions in some of the most beautiful waters on the planet, now including the USVI,” said USVI Governor Albert Bryan Jr., in a press release. “The Moorings endorsement of the Territory as a prime luxury charter locale is a welcome addition to the USVI’s tourism product, as well as the Bryan-Roach Administration’s toward expanding and enhancing marine tourism and the marine industry in the Virgin Islands.” www.moorings.com