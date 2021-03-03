Petite Calivigny Yacht Club Celebrates 10 Years, New Commodore Looks to Future

Grenada’s Petite Calivigny Yacht Club celebrated its first decade anniversary last October. What began as an informal organization started by liveaboards at the Le Phare Bleu Marina and several of the local marine business owners and employees who met weekly for a drink, the Club transitioned to a fully operating yacht club by 2015. Plans for an anniversary party were put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, with the assistance of guidelines put out by the Caribbean Sailing Association and World Sailing along with working closely with the Government of Grenada on COVID-safe protocols, the PCYC did hold its annual Mott Memorial Hobie Challenge and the Round the Island Regatta in 2020. The Club also elected a new slate of officers: Carol Gorvett, Commodore; John Whitsett, vice commodore; Tara Davidson, secretary and Mina Linley, treasurer.

As we look forward, our program for this year already looks exciting (COVID-permitting),” says Gorvett. “We hold monthly Hobie and Laser races on the last day of each month. We will be reintroducing a J24 race series starting in March. We will hold our three signature races—The Mott Memorial Hobie Cat Challenge at the end of July, The Round the Island Regatta at the end of August and The Yay Ray Laser Challenge in early December. We are continuing with our development of a Junior Sailing program. The social Calendar is equally as busy with monthly limes at different venues across the island, a monthly quiz, weekly club nights (Tuesdays at Le Phare Bleu) and our Christmas party already factored into the program.” pcycgrenada.com