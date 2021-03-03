Bahamas Sea-Z Pass Marina Online Portal Makes Fee Payments Paperless

It’s now easier for recreational boaters to enter the Bahamas and enjoy all the multi-island nation has to offer on sea and shore. Late last year, the Association of Bahamas Marinas (ABM), headquartered in Nassau, developed the Bahamas Sea-Z Pass to provide a simplified and convenient method for boaters to comply with all statutory requirements for entering The Bahamas. In doing so, this replaces all paper-based, in-person procedures with an on-line facility. At present, Yacht Charter Fees, Cruising Permits and Charter Licenses can be processed through the site. Procedures for other licenses and fees are in development and will appear soon.

To use the system, digital forms are presented in which the applicant fills in the necessary information, makes payment by credit card, or bank transfer and receives the particular permit or license in reply.

In this early stage of the roll-out, the link is primarily available on the ABM’s website www.bahamasmarinas.com. However, it will soon appear on the websites of the association’s 37 marina members and other tourism-related sites for The Bahamas. Users are encouraged to access the site through the ABM’s website to also access the wealth of information there, particularly regarding the protocols in place during the COVID-19 emergency. Or direct access is: seazpass.omnibahamas.com The site and service are open to all nationalities of recreational boaters visiting The Bahamas.

“This is a major advance for the boating community in The Bahamas. It streamlines the procedures that once involved paper documents and lengthy processing times. It is also a boon to the country by providing an improved method of service to our visitors, efficient revenue collection and valuable data on boating traffic to our country,” says Capt. Peter Maury, ABM president.