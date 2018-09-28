Virgin Island Port Authority Customs Checkpoints Update

Share

The Virgin Islands Port Authority (VIPA) has completed the construction of the temporary US Customs checkpoint inside the Urman Fredericks Marine Terminal in Red Hook, St. Thomas. As this edition of All At Sea went to press in August, VIPA said the facility would open to clear foreign arrival passenger ferries as soon as CBP completes the installation of their equipment.

The CBP building on St. John was damaged during the hurricanes last year. Customs agents are clearing private yachts and charters only at The Creek on St. John in a temporary trailer. A permanent Customs building is expected by the end of the year.

Virgin Island Port Authority updates can be found on their Facebook page: www.facebook.com/USVIPORTS/