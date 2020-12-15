Antilles Power Depot – Supplier of the Year 2020-2021 for San Juan Marriott Resort

San Juan Marriott Resort & Stelaris Casino, from San Juan – Puerto Rico, recognized Antilles Power Depot as Supplier of the Year 2020-2021. The outstanding news was announced at a fundraising event for the Puerto Rico Hotel & Tourism Association (PRHTA), on Thursday December 3, at a hotel in Rio Grande.

José González, General Manager of the San Juan Marriott Resort, delivered the recognition represented in two distinguished pieces. “For many years we have relied on Antilles Power for our new equipment, service and maintenance of our backup emergency power systems, and their 24 hours availability. They were supporting us when we needed service during operations at the hotel with the incredible challenges we faced from Hurricanes Irma and Maria. Antilles Power’s timely response and technical solutions were critical in helping us keep the hotel open and available to our customers. This year 2020 the updating of our entire power plant was completed, which includes modern automatic control systems” González highlighted. The recipients of the recognition at the event, from Antilles Power, were Jason Hebert (President), Tim Gomez (General Manager and Chief Operating Officer), Scott Smith (Chief Technical Officer), José Rodríguez (Director of Service and Construction Projects) and Milton Pimentel (Sales Director).

“We provided a customized engineered solution, with two modern EPA compliant 1750KW MTU units to replace the original Detroit Diesel units” commented Scott Smith, “it was a complete job of design, installation, project management, scheduling temporary and permanent systems to facilitate continuity of operations during the upgrade of the power generation plant” added Jason Hebert as they discussed and recalled the complexities and challenges of the project in general.

The event was held outdoor the Wyndham Grand de Rio Mar Golf & Beach Resort, complying with the requirements of minimum attendance, use of a facial mask, temperature measurement and registration of each attendee. Executives and staff from companies related to the hotel industry participated in the occasion and the celebration in a lunch, with the established physical distance.

