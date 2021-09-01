Trinidad & Tobago Open Sea Borders, New Entry Protocols Available

Trinidad & Tobago (T&T) has long been known as a weather-safe spot to haul out during the Caribbean’s hurricane season. That’s what made the island government’s opening of sea borders on July 17 so highly anticipated. However, only fully vaccinated non-nationals can enter the country via yacht. Plus, like other islands, there are entry requirements. In T&T, this includes obtaining a mandatory Travel Pass. The pass is part of a 5-step process that includes providing PCR test results as well as filing a Float Plan Form/Maritime Declaration of Health. This form can be downloaded at www.membersonlymaxitaxi.com and www.ysatt.com These sites also provide the latest information for cruisers wishing to enter T&T.

“Our Borders are open, and we look forward to welcoming you back to Trinidad & Tobago, with all new protocols,” says Jesse James, owner with wife Sharon Rose of ‘Members Only’ Maxi Taxi Service, and Seven Seas Cruising Association cruising station host. “All marine businesses and services are open in Chaguaramas. All supermarkets, pharmacies, hardware stores, are open gas stations are open. Restaurants and fast foods are only take-out for now. Flights are available, but limited, with additional flights being added in the future.”