8th Annual Pink Sunset Sail: Aqua Mania Adventures Sails for Breast Cancer Awareness on September 30th

Aqua Mania Adventures Sets Sail for a Cause

Aqua Mania Adventures is thrilled to announce the 8th annual Pink Sunset Sail, set to take place on September 30th, 2023. This event supports local breast cancer awareness foundations, Positive and Elektralyets, and continues to draw both locals and visitors to unite for a noble cause.

The Importance of Early Detection and Self-Awareness

Breast cancer affects more than just the individual; it impacts families and friends who support them through the treatment journey. Mercedes “Elektra” van der Waals-Wyatt, President of the Elektralyets Foundation, highlights the importance of early detection and encourages everyone to be breast-aware with their “Love the Tatas, Check ’em” approach.

Event Highlights: A Scenic Sail and Fundraising Activities

The Pink Sunset Sail will offer a 90-minute coastal sail into the sunset on Aqua Mania Adventures’ large sailing catamarans, Tango and Lambada. As guests enjoy the scenic voyage, a raffle will be held to raise additional funds for the cause.

Pre-Event Festivities: The Pink Mixer

Before the sail, attendees are invited to the Pink Mixer—a vibrant gathering featuring welcome drinks and hors d’oeuvres courtesy of ILTT, Captain D’s, and La Patrona. The event aims to offer a complete experience with music, refreshments, and snacks.

Community and Corporate Support: Fueling Growth

Last year, the event raised an impressive $4,000 for the Elektralyets and Positive Foundations through ticket sales and a raffle. Organizer Michele Korteweg expresses her gratitude for the continued support from the local community and businesses.

Beyond the Sail: Additional Breast Cancer Awareness Initiatives

Throughout October, collaborating organizations will provide free screening opportunities, educational workshops, and much more, aiming to reduce the stigma surrounding breast cancer.

Raffle Prizes and “Best Dressed Guest” Contest

The raffle offers a chance to win incredible prizes, including weekend stays and dining vouchers. Also, a “Best Dressed Guest” contest encourages attendees to let their creativity shine.

Get Your Tickets

Tickets are available for $50 per person and include unique Pink T-shirts, access to an open bar, snacks, and a sail along St. Maarten’s picturesque coastline.

Join the Movement

Don’t miss this opportunity to make a difference. Come join Aqua Mania Adventures on September 30th, 2023, from 3.30 pm onwards for an evening of sailing, community support, and raising breast cancer awareness.

Learn more at www.stmaarten-activities.com

About Aqua Mania Adventures

Aqua Mania Adventures is a premier provider of water-based excursions in St. Maarten, committed to offering unforgettable experiences and supporting local community causes like breast cancer awareness.