-->
Sunday, September 24, 2023
spot_img
HomeEastern CaribbeanSt. Maarten / St. Martin8th Annual Pink Sunset Sail: Aqua Mania Adventures Sails for Breast Cancer...
St. Maarten / St. Martin

8th Annual Pink Sunset Sail: Aqua Mania Adventures Sails for Breast Cancer Awareness on September 30th

captain
By captain
0
0
- Advertisement -

Aqua Mania Adventures Sets Sail for a Cause

Aqua Mania Adventures is thrilled to announce the 8th annual Pink Sunset Sail, set to take place on September 30th, 2023. This event supports local breast cancer awareness foundations, Positive and Elektralyets, and continues to draw both locals and visitors to unite for a noble cause.

The Importance of Early Detection and Self-Awareness

Breast cancer affects more than just the individual; it impacts families and friends who support them through the treatment journey. Mercedes “Elektra” van der Waals-Wyatt, President of the Elektralyets Foundation, highlights the importance of early detection and encourages everyone to be breast-aware with their “Love the Tatas, Check ’em” approach.

- Advertisement -

Event Highlights: A Scenic Sail and Fundraising Activities

The Pink Sunset Sail will offer a 90-minute coastal sail into the sunset on Aqua Mania Adventures’ large sailing catamarans, Tango and Lambada. As guests enjoy the scenic voyage, a raffle will be held to raise additional funds for the cause.

Hitching a Ride on a RC44

Pre-Event Festivities: The Pink Mixer

Before the sail, attendees are invited to the Pink Mixer—a vibrant gathering featuring welcome drinks and hors d’oeuvres courtesy of ILTT, Captain D’s, and La Patrona. The event aims to offer a complete experience with music, refreshments, and snacks.

- Advertisement -

Community and Corporate Support: Fueling Growth

Last year, the event raised an impressive $4,000 for the Elektralyets and Positive Foundations through ticket sales and a raffle. Organizer Michele Korteweg expresses her gratitude for the continued support from the local community and businesses.

Beyond the Sail: Additional Breast Cancer Awareness Initiatives

Throughout October, collaborating organizations will provide free screening opportunities, educational workshops, and much more, aiming to reduce the stigma surrounding breast cancer.

Raffle Prizes and “Best Dressed Guest” Contest

The raffle offers a chance to win incredible prizes, including weekend stays and dining vouchers. Also, a “Best Dressed Guest” contest encourages attendees to let their creativity shine.

Bahamas Bound: Crossing The Tropic of Cancer

Get Your Tickets

Tickets are available for $50 per person and include unique Pink T-shirts, access to an open bar, snacks, and a sail along St. Maarten’s picturesque coastline.

Join the Movement

Don’t miss this opportunity to make a difference. Come join Aqua Mania Adventures on September 30th, 2023, from 3.30 pm onwards for an evening of sailing, community support, and raising breast cancer awareness.

Learn more at www.stmaarten-activities.com

About Aqua Mania Adventures

Aqua Mania Adventures is a premier provider of water-based excursions in St. Maarten, committed to offering unforgettable experiences and supporting local community causes like breast cancer awareness.

Post Views: 74
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Top 10 Islands in the Grenadines: A Sailor’s Paradise
Next article
Aquila Power Catamarans Sets Sail in the Dominican Republic with Auto Marina
captain
captainhttps://www.allatsea.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Recent Posts

Load more

Recent Comments

Chris Kennan on Licensing Greed in Paradise – Vote with your Keel: Navigating Rising Cruising Clearance Costs in Tonga
Sergio on Licensing Greed in Paradise – Vote with your Keel: Navigating Rising Cruising Clearance Costs in Tonga
Rob Macfarlane on Sir Peter Blake’s CERAMCO – A Legend Sails Home
Derek Mitchell on Chainplate Materials: The Quest for Reliability and Safety in Sailboats
Brian Sweeney on The Seven Words You Can’t Put in a Boat Name
Leigh on Whitewater Boats
Frenchie on To Buy a Boat
Toño Toki on What Swimsuit to Wear on Vacation in the Caribbean?
Bob on How Toilet Seat Cut in Islamorada Came to Be
Joey key on Program for Financing Older Boats – Tips and Suggestions
LEOPOLDO ALONSO ESCACENA on Keep On Rolling: Extend the Life of Your Furling Gear
Cloroxbottle on What are the Benefits of a Steel Boat? Why buy?

EDITOR PICKS

TALKATIVE POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

All At Sea - The Caribbean's Waterfront Community Caribbean Cruising, Sailing, Boating, Fishing and Yachting

Contact us: editor@allatsea.net

FOLLOW US

© Kennan Holdings LLC - All Rights Reserved