Caribbean Recipes: Open Faced Goat Cheese Veggie Sandwich

Share

tweet





Summer cooking should be the simplest, with quick and easy recipes, many require no cooking. Enjoy chilled soups and healthy sandwiches!

OPEN FACED GOAT CHEESE VEGGIE SANDWICH

Preparation time: 2 minutes each sandwich

Sourdough Baguette diagonally sliced

Goat cheese, low in fat

Avocado

Freshly sliced tomatoes

Micro greens

Sunflower seeds

Spread goat cheese on sliced sourdough slices of bread. Top with avocado, tomato slices, micro greens and sunflower seeds.

Hint: For extra protein serve with Devilled Eggs

Note: You may add any other ingredients that you enjoy

Note: Should you be using lean protein in your sandwich, like chicken, turkey, ham, lean roast beef, tuna, hummus, cheese, etc., it’s best to use sliced up meats roasted at home, which will be much lower in sodium. If using prepackaged meats or deli-fresh, be sure to check the sodium content.

COOL WATERMELON, CANTALOUPE & KIWI FRUIT SOUP

Preparation time: 5 minutes

Watermelon, Cantaloupe, Kiwi Fruit

Garnish: Plain yogurt

Peel and roughly chop the cantaloupe, roughly cut the watermelon; leave rind on (rind and seeds have a lot of nutrition) halve kiwi fruit (I leave the skin on). Purée cantaloupe, cantaloupe seeds, watermelon, rind, seeds, and kiwi fruit together.

Garnish: Swirl in plain yogurt.

Note: The prepared fruit may be chilled for 20 minutes before pureeing or after, prior to serving and before swirling in the yogurt

AVOCADO, SPROUT, & CASHEW SPREAD SANDWICH

Preparation time: 5 minutes

Slices of bread, your choice

Avocado

Sprouts

Cashew Spread

Top bread with a cashew spread, sprouts, radishes, avocado, arugula and make this a fresh and flavorful sandwich.

FLAVORFUL GREEK SANDWICH

Preparation time: 5 minutes

Warm slices of bread, your choice

Garlicky red-pepper tzatziki

Thinly sliced cucumber

Sliced olives

Sliced pepperoncini

Sliced tomatoes

Sliced radishes

Sprouts

Feta

Top warm bread with tzatziki, cucumbers, olives, pepperoncini, tomatoes, radishes, greens, and feta. Enjoy!

CHILLED CUCUMBER AND AVOCADO SOUP

Preparation time:15 minutes. Chilling time: 30 minutes. Serves: 4

Soup:

2 medium sized cucumbers

2 ripe avocados (about 1 lb)

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 tsp coriander, toasted and ground

Juice from 1 large lemon

Lemon zest from one large lemon

1 cup plain whole milk yogurt

1/2 tsp salt

1/2 tsp freshly ground black pepper

1-1/4 cups water, as needed to thin

Topping:

1/2 large ripe avocado

1 tbsp fresh lemon juice

1/4 tsp chili flakes

2 tbsp hemp seeds

Peel the cucumber and slice in half lengthwise. Scoop out the seeds from the inside of each half. Roughly chop the cucumber and place in a blender. Cut the avocado in half and remove the pit. Scoop out the avocado and place in the blender with the cucumber. Add the garlic, ground coriander, yogurt, lemon juice, zest, salt and pepper. Puree until the soup is smooth, adding water as needed to reach a soup consistency. Place in a bowl and refrigerate until cool. Dice the avocado and toss with lemon juice and chili flakes (if using). Divide the soup into two bowls and top with diced avocado and hemp seeds.

Tip: This soup works best with ripe avocados. Use a high speed blender or cut avocados into small pieces first.

Capt. Jan Robinson’s Ship to Shore Cookbook Collection is available at your local marine or bookstore. Visit www.shiptoshoreINC.com email [email protected]

ADVERTISEMENT