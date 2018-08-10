Caribbean Recipes: Open Faced Goat Cheese Veggie Sandwich

Summer cooking should be the simplest, with quick and easy recipes, many require no cooking. Enjoy chilled soups and healthy sandwiches!
OPEN FACED GOAT CHEESE VEGGIE SANDWICH
Preparation time: 2 minutes each sandwich
Sourdough Baguette diagonally sliced
Goat cheese, low in fat
Avocado
Freshly sliced tomatoes
Micro greens
Sunflower seeds
Spread goat cheese on sliced sourdough slices of bread. Top with avocado, tomato slices, micro greens and sunflower seeds.
Hint: For extra protein serve with Devilled Eggs
Note: You may add any other ingredients that you enjoy
Note: Should you be using lean protein in your sandwich, like chicken, turkey, ham, lean roast beef, tuna, hummus, cheese, etc., it’s best to use sliced up meats roasted at home, which will be much lower in sodium. If using prepackaged meats or deli-fresh, be sure to check the sodium content.
COOL WATERMELON, CANTALOUPE & KIWI FRUIT SOUP
Preparation time: 5 minutes
Watermelon, Cantaloupe, Kiwi Fruit
Garnish: Plain yogurt
Peel and roughly chop the cantaloupe, roughly cut the watermelon; leave rind on (rind and seeds have a lot of nutrition) halve kiwi fruit (I leave the skin on). Purée cantaloupe, cantaloupe seeds, watermelon, rind, seeds, and kiwi fruit together.
Garnish: Swirl in plain yogurt.
Note: The prepared fruit may be chilled for 20 minutes before pureeing or after, prior to serving and before swirling in the yogurt
AVOCADO, SPROUT, & CASHEW SPREAD SANDWICH
Preparation time: 5 minutes
Slices of bread, your choice
Avocado
Sprouts
Cashew Spread
Top bread with a cashew spread, sprouts, radishes, avocado, arugula and make this a fresh and flavorful sandwich.
FLAVORFUL GREEK SANDWICH
Preparation time: 5 minutes
Warm slices of bread, your choice
Garlicky red-pepper tzatziki
Thinly sliced cucumber
Sliced olives
Sliced pepperoncini
Sliced tomatoes
Sliced radishes
Sprouts
Feta
Top warm bread with tzatziki, cucumbers, olives, pepperoncini, tomatoes, radishes, greens, and feta. Enjoy!
CHILLED CUCUMBER AND AVOCADO SOUP
Preparation time:15 minutes. Chilling time: 30 minutes. Serves: 4
Soup:
2 medium sized cucumbers
2 ripe avocados (about 1 lb)
2 garlic cloves, minced
1 tsp coriander, toasted and ground
Juice from 1 large lemon
Lemon zest from one large lemon
1 cup plain whole milk yogurt
1/2 tsp salt
1/2 tsp freshly ground black pepper
1-1/4 cups water, as needed to thin
Topping:
1/2 large ripe avocado
1 tbsp fresh lemon juice
1/4 tsp chili flakes
2 tbsp hemp seeds
Peel the cucumber and slice in half lengthwise. Scoop out the seeds from the inside of each half. Roughly chop the cucumber and place in a blender. Cut the avocado in half and remove the pit. Scoop out the avocado and place in the blender with the cucumber. Add the garlic, ground coriander, yogurt, lemon juice, zest, salt and pepper. Puree until the soup is smooth, adding water as needed to reach a soup consistency. Place in a bowl and refrigerate until cool. Dice the avocado and toss with lemon juice and chili flakes (if using). Divide the soup into two bowls and top with diced avocado and hemp seeds.
Tip: This soup works best with ripe avocados. Use a high speed blender or cut avocados into small pieces first.
