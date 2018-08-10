Hand-Held Devices: Seasucker Will Take It From Here

Whether aboard a powerboat, sailboat, SUP or kayak, portable electronics are everywhere on the water. But tablets, cell phones, GoPros, MP3 players, fishfinders and GPS units can only be held in the hand for so long. The versatile SeaSucker Naked Flex Mount tames all these accessories. It securely attaches to almost any surface—without drilling—and safely holds small devices at the perfect viewing angle.

Made in the USA, the innovative Naked Flex Mount consists of a pair of powerful 4.5in SeaSucker Vacuum Mounts connected to a sturdy 7in flexible gooseneck arm. Built rugged for a marine environment, the non-marking rubber is UV-stabilized for five years and only 316 stainless steel hardware is used for maximum durability.

Unlike suction cups that need to be crushed into the device to seal and then begin to leak almost immediately, SeaSucker vacuum mounts are superior. Each holds 120lb., even underwater. Pumping the integrated button enables the flexible rubber to grab any clean, non-porous surface—even curved, textured and non-skid gelcoat. An orange power indicator displays when more pumps are needed.

Using the Naked Flex Mount is easy. One vacuum mount is attached to a device that’s wider than 4.5in, such as a tablet or GPS. It’s universal, so additional brackets or holders aren’t needed. Then, the other vacuum mount is attached to the boat. Removing a SeaSucker vacuum mount simply requires lifting a tab and breaking the seal.

Available in white or black, and complete with zippered travel case.

Offering a truly modular solution, the Naked Flex Mount converts to a cell phone holder with the Flex-X Phone Adapter. Its frame expands to fit virtually any size device. The GoPro Adapter is perfect for capturing life’s adventures. Made from sturdy, black aluminum, it connects to a HERO or VIRB camera. Both adapters easily thread onto the Naked Flex Mount after a vacuum mount is removed. www.seasucker.com. Video: bit.ly/2t69YYr

