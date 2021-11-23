Bitter End Yacht Club Targets mid-December Re-Opening

It’s back! The Bitter End Yacht Club (BEYC) is set to re-open in mid-December, after a four-plus-year closure due to devastating hurricane damage. The ribbon-cutting on this 64-acre outpost located in North Sound, Virgin Gorda, in the British Virgin Islands, includes the re-opening of the resort’s doors, docks and nautical village. The total rebuild was inspired by the Bitter Ends sense of place and storied history, albeit with all-new 2.0 facilities, services and amenities.

“We have incorporated fifty years of history and guest feedback into the design of Bitter End’s next chapter and have intentionally left the magic of Bitter End unchanged,” says Kerri Quinn Jaffe, chief marketing officer for BEYC and Bitter End Provisions. “Our marina and watersports crew are currently working on our programming schedule for 2022. You can count on family-friendly excursions, weekly regattas, SUP Yoga, amazing hikes and all the events that made the Bitter End experience so unique over the years. Our rollicking nautical village will be open to visitors from the world over as well as the local community. With five unique dining and drinking experiences, beautiful beaches, a fashion boutique, yacht provisioning and our robust watersports program, we can’t wait to welcome our guests back ashore!” beyc.com