Puerto Del Rey Bought by Safe Harbor Marinas

It was a big day on September 2! That’s when Dallas, TX-headquartered Safe Harbor Marinas, the largest owner and operator of marinas in the world, closed the deal to acquire Puerto Rico’s Puerto Del Rey, the largest marina in the Caribbean.

“We are very excited to welcome Puerto del Rey to the Safe Harbor group,” said Jason Hogg, Chief Investment Officer for Safe Harbor Marinas, in a release. “The local team and property are truly exceptional.”

Puerto del Rey is a 140-acre facility located in Fajardo, Puerto Rico, an unrivaled nautical point as a port of entry to the Caribbean islands. Currently, the property has docks that can accommodate about 1,000 vessels and dry stack and cart facilities that can accommodate another 750 vessels.

“This asset will be a wonderful destination for our boaters in the Atlantic,” continued Hogg. “It occurs approximately two weeks after our addition of Sunroad Marina to the Safe Harbor network in the Pacific. It is wonderful to be able to continue expanding our network for boaters on both coasts with world-class destinations.” shmarinas.com, puertodelrey.com