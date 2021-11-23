New Marina Manager at Camper & Nicholsons Port Louis Marina 

There’s a new face at Camper & Nicholsons Port Louis Marina in Grenada. Zara Tremlett, who has been involved in yachting since young, has earned her Certified Marina Management qualification and has most recently written for the Superyacht Services Guide as well as consulted, and is now the new Marina Manager. Tremlett’s resume also includes managing and developing Phuket Yacht Haven, a full-service 320 berth marina.

“I am thrilled to join the Camper & Nicholsons team at Port Louis Marina, Grenada. When my partner, Nick Wyatt, and I lived in Bonaire, where we developed and managed Harbour Village Marina, we would often take the owner sailing around the Southern Caribbean on his Swan and one of our favorite stops was Grenada. So, to now be based at the authentic and charming Port Louis Marina, with the pontoons and systems built to the highest of international standards, can only be described as a pleasure and an honor,” says Tremlett.

She adds that operationally, she believes in a hands-on approach, when possible, with strong teamwork and feels lucky to already have a wonderful crew in place, alongside some great shoreside operators.

“Port Louis Marina offers a great year-round base for cruisers and superyachts alike. I am already getting to know our regular customers and I look forward to deepening the community feel and of course, welcoming many more to join us. Additionally, we have the excitement of the ARC+ to look forward to in late November/December, and then the RORC Transatlantic in 2022. Lots of action on the water and shoreside, and a great way for all of us to make new friends,” says Tremlett

Camper & Nicholsons Port Louis Marina is located in the lagoon just outside St. George’s, the island’s capital, and offers 227 berths for yachts up to 300 feet. Camper & Nicholsons currently owns, manages, and operates marinas in Grenada, Malta and Turkey with over 40 new projects currently underway all over the world. www.cnmarinas.com