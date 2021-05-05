Antilles Power Marine Center opens in Marina Puerto del Rey

On Saturday March 20, in Marina Puerto del Rey, Fajardo-Puerto Rico, the inauguration of Antilles Power Marine Center was celebrated. With this opening, lovers of the nautical lifestyle, and clients of Antilles Power, will be able to count on accessibility for the parts and services they need.

The store will open from Monday to Friday, and will have parts, batteries, fluids, and accessories available, in addition it will have a Volvo Penta certified technician. Parts and equipment may be ordered for direct delivery to the Marina. Clients will benefit from weekly offers.

This is the second Antilles Power store, since the first is in Carolina, Puerto Rico. “We are very happy to be able to provide our clients of boats, yachts, hotels and marinas with a closer service to their area,” says Timothy Gomez, Chief Operating Officer and General Manager. “Our specialized technicians are in high demand in Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, so we are proud to expand our reach,” adds Rudy Hernández, Services Manager.

Antilles Power, recently recognized Supplier of the Year 2020-2021 by San Juan Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino, is an authorized dealer for Volvo Penta, MTU, Detroit Diesel and Kohler Marine Generators. In addition, offers products and services for Kohler, ZF, Lifeline, Twin Disc brands, among others. “Our extensive inventory of parts allows customers to receive help in less time, and to facilitate the request for parts and service, clients have access to our website where, at their convenient time, they fill out a form, and thus the process can be streamlined”, comments Jesús Medina, Parts Manager.

The opening activity was held outside the store, complying with the requirements of minimum attendance, distance, and use of a mask. Guests, clients, employees, and executives of the company participated in the occasion and the celebration in a relaxed get together.

About Antilles Power Depot

Has been serving the Caribbean and Virgin Islands since 1999

Corporate offices located in Carolina, Puerto Rico

Offices and service locations in St. Thomas, St. Martin, St. Croix, and the Dominican Republic

The fleet of service vehicles is the largest and most complete in the Caribbean

Provides marine service, sale of parts and engines, also parts, service and sales of generators, rental of generators, energy management, cogeneration, and energy storage. Additional, equipment and tools for lawn and garden, also service for trucks and fleets.

Manufacturer certified technicians available for emergency service 24/7

Recognized supplier of the year 2020-2021, by San Juan Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino.

www.antillespower.com