Antilles Power Depot finds strength throughout Puerto Rico, VI and DR

Brenda Ginés
The commercial and industrial challenges of energy projects are part of the variety of successful results of one of the companies of trajectory and permanence in Puerto Rico, also of great influence in the Virgin Islands and impacting the Dominican Republic: Antilles Power Depot

Antilles Power is proud to have one of the most outstanding professional teams in the industry, both at the managerial and technical level. It is accurate, meticulous, and selective, and spares no effort in providing its customers with the best energy power products, dependable equipment, and services, to ensure the operational continuity of businesses and companies. 

The expansion of its scope in the market and progressive diversification are a winning binomial that contributes to strengthen the brand in more than two decades of delivery to the service and solutions, a reliable distributor of new equipment and installations, as well as being a specialist in extraordinary executions in the industry such as fuel cleaning, exhaust pipe extension and parallel energy generation support system. 

Antilles Power is celebrating that was recognized Supplier of The Year 2020-2021 by San Juan Marriott Resort, and also is grateful and  appreciates the commercial and industrial support it has received for more than twenty years and remains firm with the commitment that each customer can face with the best possible power in their hands the challenges of electric power instability, the climate events that challenge us frequently, as well as avoid the operational interruption of a business or company on which families depend to provide their own.

