Boston Whaler launches a New Website

Boaters have a new online home for all things Whaler: The fully revamped bostonwhaler.com. Designed to provide a more user-friendly experience, the site offers improved navigation and functionality throughout, with several exciting new features that make it easier than ever for boaters to find the information and answers they’re searching for.

“The new bostonwhaler.com demonstrates our commitment to providing an immersive and intuitive brand environment for our customers,” said Melanie Whaley, Director of Marketing for Boston Whaler. “Whether they’re spending time with us online or out on the water, boaters can count on an effortlessly enjoyable Whaler experience.”

Optimized for mobile, tablet and desktop platforms, the new bostonwhaler.com contains a wealth of content for current boat owners and prospective customers. In addition to detailed information on every Boston Whaler model, the site features an array of guided selling tools to help shoppers determine the perfect boat for their needs. A newly enhanced boat builder tool offers easier-to-find pricing and inventory search capabilities, providing a seamless way to compare and configure different Whaler models.

Further, customers in the U.S. and Canada can take advantage of “Choose & Cruise,” a guided online shopping tool that lets them research, configure and reserve a new Super Sport in just a few simple steps.

Educational content has been enhanced, as well. In addition to Boston Whaler’s blog, Navigator, the site features a wealth of information for both novice and seasoned boaters. Visitors can search FAQs, instructional videos, owner’s manuals, maintenance tips and more.

“The new website gives visitors a more comprehensive, easy-to-navigate source of information,” said Whaley. “From the customer’s initial research, to their deeper dive into specific models, and all the way through the ownership experience, it’s a compelling portal into the Whaler lifestyle.”

