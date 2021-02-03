Bradford Marine Bahamas Supports Freeport Library in Hurricane Dorian Recovery

When Hurricane Dorian hit the Bahamas in 2019, the Sir Charles Hayward Library in Freeport sustained severe flooding damage. It was a big blow since the 60-plus-year-old institution was a monumental resource center for the community. Enter Bradford Marine Bahamas which joined forces with the Marine Industries Association of South Florida to aid in the library’s restoration. The funds donated allowed the library to upgrade essential technology software, plus enabled its team to introduce several virtual offerings for its members such as a virtual story hour and online library orientation sessions available to pre-schools and primary schools across Grand Bahama.

“Bradford Marine is proud to support the Sir Charles Hayward Library and its mission. We’re passionate and devoted to the growth and success of this community, and the library is an important engine in powering its education and advancement,” says Dan Romence, vice president of Bradford Marine Bahamas and member of the library’s board of directors. “Our commitment to supporting the library is just one of the ways Bradford Marine has been involved in the Freeport community. We also opened our docks at no charge in the wake of Hurricane Dorian, provided financial support for the Rotary Water Plant and the Grand Bahama Sailing Kids Club program, as well as sponsored the Rugby Club youth soccer program. As a marina whose employees live and work on the island, we find it extremely important to give back to local organizations and associations that only help propel our community forward.”

Recognized as an essential business by the government, Bradford Marine has been able to remain open for operations and services since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Freeport facility has adhered to all local ordinances in keeping its guests and employees safe, with sanitizing stations in all common spaces, schedule modification, and more. Founded in Fort Lauderdale in 1966, Bradford Marine expanded to its Freeport harbor location in 1997. With over 25-foot of draft, a 1,200-ton drydock, 150-ton Marine Travelift, and access to a 27,000-ton drydock, Bradford Marine Bahamas can service superyachts up to 500-foot LOA. www.bradford-marine.com