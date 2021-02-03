Dream Yacht Opens New Western Caribbean Base

Say ¡hola! to Dream Yacht Charter’s new base at Marina Las Velas, in Isla Mujeres, a 1.6-square mile island off Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula where the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean Sea meet. The base, which opened for bareboat and crewed yacht charters last month, is the perfect place to cast off on a cruise of the Maya Riviera and Cancun. The sailing area includes the Mesoamerican Reef, the world’s second-largest, known for its vibrant marine life and migrating whale sharks. The region also boasts important archaeological treasures, such as the Mayan city at Chichen Itza.

“Now more than ever, people are looking for something new and easily accessible,” says Loïc Bonnet, Dream Yacht Charter’s founder and president. “We continue to lead the way, opening new sailing areas to our guests. Maya Riviera is the perfect addition to our offering – a destination providing the potential to get away from the crowds to enjoy solitude and easy to get to from well-connected Cancun.”

Loïc added: “Throughout the pandemic, we added bases in the U.S. Virgin Islands and Florida. We also expanded our fleets in Annapolis, Newport and La Paz, Mexico, just as we did in Italy and France for our European customers. Wherever our customers can get to, we are there for them.” www.dreamyachtcharter.com