Virgin Gorda Yacht Harbour Reborn: A Total Transformation Unveiled

Set your course for the BVI’s Virgin Gorda Yacht Harbour (VGYH), now the preeminent and most complete marina on the island. Over the last 18 months, there’s been a new management team hired, significant infrastructure work, and expanded marketing of the marina including a new website with a first-time online booking and payment platform. There’s also a new dinghy dock, significant improvements to the docks, new shops, a spa, new eateries including a coffee shop, and extensive landscaping and signage upgrades. This work will continue into 2024 with further enhancements in the boatyard as the property prepares for the hurricane hauling season that starts in June.

“One of the most exciting upgrades to VGYH is the addition of a seasonal calendar of events designed to attract visitors to the marina and Virgin Gorda while creating a new buzz for the destination,” says Russell Harrigan, secretary of the BVI Investment Club, whose portfolio includes VGYH, Village Cay Marina, Coralisle Insurance, and desalination company Ocean Conversion.

The calendar kicked off with a successful inaugural New Year’s Eve celebration, dubbed ‘More for 2024’. This event was built around the concept of sustainability and trash to treasure. Old cars, empty oil drums, used pallets, scrap wood, and old bicycles were among the décor items.

The ‘More for 2024’ event spanned three main areas across the marina. First, the Children’s Village was hosted in the 9,000-square-foot supermarket building. Decorated with hundreds of Chinese paper lanterns, the space became a magical oasis that catered to children of all ages with festival food, face painting, basketball, swings, inflatables, air hockey, and more. The artist in residence, Tia Modeste, created numerous pieces of work, paintings on cars and bikes, backdrops, and several pieces for the children’s village. Most of these artworks will remain on permanent display at the marina, perfect for Instagram and other social media opportunities. The event also featured art by Tiea Lettsome and Allysa Kaddoura. The second space was dedicated to general admission, with the main stage and food and beverage vendors, while the third space, the rooftop offered a more intimate space and an ideal platform for viewing the fireworks. An incredible performance by USVI artists Rock City ended the evening. Plans are already in the works for New Year’s Eve 2024. www.vgyh.vg