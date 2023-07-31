BVI’s Bitter End Clubhouse Restaurant is Back

- Advertisement -

So the story goes, visitors who wanted to dine at the original Clubhouse, one built by the Bitter End Yacht Club’s first owner, Bahamian-born Basil Symonette, had to approach a long wooden pier and sound their boat’s air horn. If salty-tempered sailor Symonette felt sociable, he’d megaphone back inviting the guests ashore for a strong drink and quick meal. The evening lasted until Basil decided it was time for the lights to go out and he shut off the generator. Today, all visitors need to do to eat at the Clubhouse 2.0 is walk in at dinnertime. Although, reservations are a good idea in season.

Symonette, an eccentric sailor himself, built the first Clubhouse from the wreck of legendary helmsman Sumner ‘Huey’ Long’s ketch, Ondine. The yacht’s mainmast served as the structure’s primary center post. Today’s Clubhouse was built of modern materials, with no yachts used in its making. Yet, with its open-air dining room, seating indoors and out, and the resort’s breathtaking anchorage beyond, it’s still a need-to-dine destination. The nautical theme extends to the sea-to-table menu, featuring yellowfin tuna tartare as an appetizer, an Anegada spiny lobster entrée, and signature key lime pie for dessert. beyc.com/the-clubhouse/

