Invincible Boats Announce Production of 46’ Pilothouse

Invincible, the premium saltwater sport fishing and high-performance boat brand, announced it has begun construction of a new 46’ Pilothouse model. Using the same hull as the 46’ Catamaran, this enclosed version is the first production model of its kind: a performance catamaran with the comfort of a sportfish and the versatility of an outboard-powered centre console.

‘The launch of the 46’ Catamaran last year was so successful that we immediately began to explore a pilothouse version to better suit our international customers,’ said Ian Birdsall, Vice President of International Business.

The pilothouse, designed by Invincible’s Senior Vice President of Engineering Scott Wood, is unlike anything before seen in a fishing catamaran. The interior was designed to overcome several challenges faced by large centre console catamarans including comfortable sleeping berths, a roomier head compartment and climate-controlled protection from the elements for all passengers.

This boat accomplishes all of that with two sleeping berths: one located forward, and one converted using the U-shaped settee. The head is forward of the helm. There are two interior seating layouts. Air conditioning and a generator are standard. The glass partition at the rear of the pilothouse is a power window that can be raised and lowered for communication with fishermen in the cockpit or for more open air. True to Invincible’s identity, the pilothouse still features the same 360-degree fishability found across its model lineup.

Outdoor World’s Robert Shoul, says, ‘Invincible continue to impress us and this latest addition to the range in next level. We can’t wait for sea trials.’

Outdoor World is the Invincible dealer in the Caribbean (from Anguilla to Trinidad and Tobago.)

Specifications

LOA: 45’ 11” / 14m

Beam: 12” / 3.7 M

Fuel Capacity: 1,000 Gallons / 3,000 Litres

Maximum Horsepower: 1,800 HP

