Bitter End Yacht Club Supports Youth Programming in the BVI

Carol_Bareuther
Posted by Carol_Bareuther December 3, 2020 Dive Virgin Gorda, British Virgin Islands

The question, ‘What did you do over your summer vacation?’ had an extra special answer for 56 young participants from Virgin Gorda, Anegada and Tortola that took part in a Summer Scuba Diving instructional program led by Bitter End Yacht Club-based Sunchaser Scuba. Of those participants, 32 took part in the PADI “Discover Scuba Diving” segment, while 24 took on the PADI “Open Water” dive curriculum.

Bitter End Yacht Club Summer Scuba
Bitter End Yacht Club Summer Scuba

“Once again, partnership was key to the success of this initiative, according to Lauren Hokin, founding family member of the Bitter End Yacht Club, located in North Sound, Virgin Gorda. “With the financial and logistical support of the Bitter End Foundation and Unite BVI and Sunchaser Scuba’s extensive local and technical knowledge, these young adults had the opportunity to see and experience firsthand the awesomeness of one of the BVI’s greatest assets, its vast and diverse underwater ecosystems. This was an eye-opening and inspiring experience for many of the participants and we hope that opportunities like this can have a long-term impact on these children’s lives.” beyc.com

Carol_Bareuther
Carol_Bareuther
View More Posts
Carol M. Bareuther, RD, is a St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands based marine writer and registered dietitian.