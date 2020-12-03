Bitter End Yacht Club Supports Youth Programming in the BVI

The question, ‘What did you do over your summer vacation?’ had an extra special answer for 56 young participants from Virgin Gorda, Anegada and Tortola that took part in a Summer Scuba Diving instructional program led by Bitter End Yacht Club-based Sunchaser Scuba. Of those participants, 32 took part in the PADI “Discover Scuba Diving” segment, while 24 took on the PADI “Open Water” dive curriculum.

“Once again, partnership was key to the success of this initiative, according to Lauren Hokin, founding family member of the Bitter End Yacht Club, located in North Sound, Virgin Gorda. “With the financial and logistical support of the Bitter End Foundation and Unite BVI and Sunchaser Scuba’s extensive local and technical knowledge, these young adults had the opportunity to see and experience firsthand the awesomeness of one of the BVI’s greatest assets, its vast and diverse underwater ecosystems. This was an eye-opening and inspiring experience for many of the participants and we hope that opportunities like this can have a long-term impact on these children’s lives.” beyc.com